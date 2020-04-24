NCPACOVID.jpg

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/24/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/24/2020

Pennsylvania reports “confirmed deaths” and “probable deaths” associated with the Covid-19 virus. A confirmed death is one in which the deceased had tested positive to the virus prior to passing. A probably death is one where the deceased had demonstrated the symptoms of Covid-19, had been in close contact with a person who had tested positive, and “Covid-19” was listed as a cause of death on the death certificate, but the person had never had a positive test.

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
38,6521,492147,491

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​38%
​50-64​28%
​65+​25%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+20%


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegativesDeaths 
Adams11013291
Allegheny11771320071
Armstrong435742
Beaver337179846
Bedford 211441
Berks2339459087
Blair197400
Bradford284892
Bucks22836747128
Butler16819786
Cambria208291
Cameron1230
Carbon16086512
Centre777621
Chester1064449677
Clarion224501
Clearfield113700
Clinton171520
Columbia2523657
Crawford196110
Cumberland24011138
Dauphin468283119
Delaware30557229129
Elk21330
Erie7214920
Fayette7515274
Forest7240
Franklin16424521
Fulton2630
Greene253640
Huntingdon202150
Indiana625384
Jefferson42870
Juniata77920
Lackawanna735184061
Lancaster1451654974
Lawrence616215
Lebanon57522096
Lehigh2478634449
Luzerne1921391062
Lycoming489190
McKean51440
Mercer646131
Mifflin265880
Monroe1037223044
Montgomery352513823208
Montour4729370
Northampton1716549846
Northumberland843920
Perry251581
Philadelphia1050723079272
Pike338105812
Potter4700
Schuylkill30016665
Snyder311581
Somerset224570
Sullivan1260
Susquehanna762124
Tioga141971
Union314610
Venango72150
Warren11490
Washington9617662
Wayne884483
Westmoreland317384617
Wyoming171002
York56359368
 

Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.


Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*Deaths 
Female20,79054%691
Male17,29845%795
Neither10.00%0
Not reported5631%6

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**
Deaths 
African American/Black3,71910%166
Asian 3841%21
White 7,49719%538
Other 154<1%3
Not reported26,89870%764

* 70% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Case Counts by Region to Date

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 61469289
Northeast85232250571
Northwest25151327
Southcentral22571787032
Southeast2428968179426
Southwest22862687718


EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.


COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

Facility CountyNumber of Facilities with CasesNumber of Cases Among ResidentsNumber of Cases Among EmployeesNumber of Deaths
Adams11431
Allegheny322467850
Armstrong1100
Beaver32041639
Berks183985549
Bucks424338182
Butler31092
Carbon238310
Chester232502761
Clarion1110
Clearfield2200
Columbia266129
Cumberland391207
Dauphin3661110
Delaware405796190
Erie3210
Fayette1301
Franklin1100
Indiana31214
Lackawanna122733744
Lancaster233277257
Lawrence1010
Lebanon11121
Lehigh192524029
Luzerne131901939
Lycoming2120
Mercer1100
Mifflin1010
Monroe8762318
Montgomery72109931161
Northampton123157523
Northumberland1100
Perry1400
Philadelphia501022491
Pike11812
Schuylkill2110
Susquehanna34494
Washington3621
Westmoreland5902618
York3510
Pennsylvania4186153726903
 
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.