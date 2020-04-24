COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/24/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/24/2020

Pennsylvania reports “confirmed deaths” and “probable deaths” associated with the Covid-19 virus. A confirmed death is one in which the deceased had tested positive to the virus prior to passing. A probably death is one where the deceased had demonstrated the symptoms of Covid-19, had been in close contact with a person who had tested positive, and “Covid-19” was listed as a cause of death on the death certificate, but the person had never had a positive test.

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* ​Deaths ​Negative 38,652 1,492 147,491

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​Percent of Cases*

​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 ​1% ​19-24 6% ​25-49 ​38% ​50-64 ​28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding



Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​Percent of Cases

​0-29 ​2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% ​65-79 20% ​80+ 20%



County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Deaths Adams 110 1329 1 Allegheny 1177 13200 71 Armstrong 43 574 2 Beaver 337 1798 46 Bedford 21 144 1 Berks 2339 4590 87 Blair 19 740 0 Bradford 28 489 2 Bucks 2283 6747 128 Butler 168 1978 6 Cambria 20 829 1 Cameron 1 23 0 Carbon 160 865 12 Centre 77 762 1 Chester 1064 4496 77 Clarion 22 450 1 Clearfield 11 370 0 Clinton 17 152 0 Columbia 252 365 7 Crawford 19 611 0 Cumberland 240 1113 8 Dauphin 468 2831 19 Delaware 3055 7229 129 Elk 2 133 0 Erie 72 1492 0 Fayette 75 1527 4 Forest 7 24 0 Franklin 164 2452 1 Fulton 2 63 0 Greene 25 364 0 Huntingdon 20 215 0 Indiana 62 538 4 Jefferson 4 287 0 Juniata 77 92 0 Lackawanna 735 1840 61 Lancaster 1451 6549 74 Lawrence 61 621 5 Lebanon 575 2209 6 Lehigh 2478 6344 49 Luzerne 1921 3910 62 Lycoming 48 919 0 McKean 5 144 0 Mercer 64 613 1 Mifflin 26 588 0 Monroe 1037 2230 44 Montgomery 3525 13823 208 Montour 47 2937 0 Northampton 1716 5498 46 Northumberland 84 392 0 Perry 25 158 1 Philadelphia 10507 23079 272 Pike 338 1058 12 Potter 4 70 0 Schuylkill 300 1666 5 Snyder 31 158 1 Somerset 22 457 0 Sullivan 1 26 0 Susquehanna 76 212 4 Tioga 14 197 1 Union 31 461 0 Venango 7 215 0 Warren 1 149 0 Washington 96 1766 2 Wayne 88 448 3 Westmoreland 317 3846 17 Wyoming 17 100 2 York 563 5936 8

Incidence by County

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Deaths Female 20,790 54% 691 Male 17,298 45% 795 Neither 1 0.00% 0 Not reported 563 1% 6 * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

Deaths African American/Black 3,719 10% 166 Asian 384 1% 21 White 7,497 19% 538 Other 154 <1% 3 Not reported 26,898 70% 764 * 70% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 614 6928 9 Northeast 8523 22505 71 Northwest 251 5132 7 Southcentral 2257 17870 32 Southeast 24289 68179 426 Southwest 2286 26877 18

EpiCurve by Region

Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date Facility County Number of Facilities with Cases Number of Cases Among Residents Number of Cases Among Employees Number of Deaths Adams 1 14 3 1 Allegheny 32 246 78 50 Armstrong 1 1 0 0 Beaver 3 204 16 39 Berks 18 398 55 49 Bucks 42 433 81 82 Butler 3 10 9 2 Carbon 2 38 3 10 Chester 23 250 27 61 Clarion 1 1 1 0 Clearfield 2 2 0 0 Columbia 2 66 12 9 Cumberland 3 91 20 7 Dauphin 3 66 11 10 Delaware 40 579 61 90 Erie 3 2 1 0 Fayette 1 3 0 1 Franklin 1 1 0 0 Indiana 3 12 1 4 Lackawanna 12 273 37 44 Lancaster 23 327 72 57 Lawrence 1 0 1 0 Lebanon 1 11 2 1 Lehigh 19 252 40 29 Luzerne 13 190 19 39 Lycoming 2 1 2 0 Mercer 1 1 0 0 Mifflin 1 0 1 0 Monroe 8 76 23 18 Montgomery 72 1099 31 161 Northampton 12 315 75 23 Northumberland 1 1 0 0 Perry 1 4 0 0 Philadelphia 50 1022 4 91 Pike 1 18 1 2 Schuylkill 2 1 1 0 Susquehanna 3 44 9 4 Washington 3 6 2 1 Westmoreland 5 90 26 18 York 3 5 1 0 Pennsylvania 418 6153 726 903