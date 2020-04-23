COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/23/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/23/2020

Pennsylvania reports “confirmed deaths” and “probable deaths” associated with the Covid-19 virus. A confirmed death is one in which the deceased had tested positive to the virus prior to passing. A probably death is one where the deceased had demonstrated the symptoms of Covid-19, had been in close contact with a person who had tested positive, and “Covid-19” was listed as a cause of death on the death certificate, but the person had never had a positive test.

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* ​Deaths ​Negative 37,053 1,394 142,061

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations



Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​Percent of Cases*

​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 ​1% ​19-24 6% ​25-49 ​39% ​50-64 ​28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding



Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​Percent of Cases

​0-29 ​2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% ​65-79 20% ​80+ 21%



County Case Counts to Date