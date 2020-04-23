NCPACOVID.jpg

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/23/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/23/2020

Pennsylvania reports “confirmed deaths” and “probable deaths” associated with the Covid-19 virus. A confirmed death is one in which the deceased had tested positive to the virus prior to passing. A probably death is one where the deceased had demonstrated the symptoms of Covid-19, had been in close contact with a person who had tested positive, and “Covid-19” was listed as a cause of death on the death certificate, but the person had never had a positive test.

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
37,0531,394142,061

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​39%
​50-64​28%
​65+​25%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+21%


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegativesDeaths 
Adams9512861
Allegheny11491262569
Armstrong435522
Beaver319166746
Bedford 201291
Berks2212440886
Blair156750
Bradford284662
Bucks21316414116
Butler16419446
Cambria207601
Cameron1230
Carbon1558379
Centre767181
Chester989432264
Clarion203911
Clearfield113570
Clinton141380
Columbia2453327
Crawford195590
Cumberland22910537
Dauphin445273316
Delaware29026967119
Elk21290
Erie6814160
Fayette7114753
Forest7210
Franklin15123671
Fulton2580
Greene253580
Huntingdon202070
Indiana594884
Jefferson42730
Juniata77820
Lackawanna707176258
Lancaster1359626772
Lawrence615855
Lebanon54421286
Lehigh2418620543
Luzerne1880373358
Lycoming448760
McKean51410
Mercer605601
Mifflin245730
Monroe1024216742
Montgomery339513442204
Montour4729410
Northampton1656534145
Northumberland823550
Perry231451
Philadelphia1009022384271
Pike327103112
Potter4680
Schuylkill29016005
Snyder311541
Somerset204270
Sullivan1250
Susquehanna721984
Tioga141911
Union304470
Venango71990
Warren11380
Washington9217222
Wayne874303
Westmoreland307380117
Wyoming17901
York54657057
 

Incidence by County

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*Deaths 
Female19,84954%658
Male16,68045%758
Neither10.00%0
Not reported5232%5

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases Deaths 
African American/Black3,4819%157
Asian 3611%20
White 7,05119%503
Other 145<1%2
Not reported26,01570%739

* 70% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Case Counts by Region to Date

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 59867118
Northeast83022179467
Northwest24447927
Southcentral21441714131
Southeast2316265804412
Southwest22152581917


EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

Facility CountyNumber of Facilities with CasesNumber of Cases Among ResidentsNumber of Cases Among EmployeesNumber of Deaths
Adams1931
Allegheny322277449
Armstrong1100
Beaver31931139
Berks173655549
Bucks413837673
Butler31092
Carbon23337
Chester222172449
Clarion1110
Clearfield2200
Columbia265119
Cumberland386176
Dauphin361118
Delaware405386083
Erie3210
Fayette1301
Indiana21104
Lackawanna102612939
Lancaster223136855
Lawrence1010
Lebanon11021
Lehigh192353825
Luzerne131781536
Lycoming2120
Mercer1100
Mifflin1010
Monroe8742218
Montgomery69101229156
Northampton122957123
Northumberland1100
Perry1400
Philadelphia51925491
Pike11812
Schuylkill2110
Susquehanna34454
Washington3621
Westmoreland5882518
York3510
Pennsylvania4085679673849

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

