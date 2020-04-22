NCPACOVID.jpg

These numbers reflect the statistics reported each day by the PA Dept. of Health.

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/22/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/22/2020

Pennsylvania reports “confirmed deaths” and “probable deaths” associated with the Covid-19 virus. A confirmed death is one in which the deceased had tested positive to the virus prior to passing. A probably death is one where the deceased had demonstrated the symptoms of Covid-19, had been in close contact with a person who had tested positive, and “Covid-19” was listed as a cause of death on the death certificate, but the person had never had a positive test.

Total Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*​Total Deaths*​Negative
35,6841,622136,272

* Total case counts and deaths include confirmed and probable cases.

Confirmed and Probable Case Counts and Deaths

​Confirmed Cases​Probable Cases​Confirmed Deaths​Probable Deaths
​35,045​6391,325​297​


Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range​Percent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​39%
​50-64​28%
​65+​25%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range​Percent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-64​9%
​65-7919%
​80+20%

County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal casesNegatives Deaths
Adams9212542
Allegheny10881195974
Armstrong395052
Beaver317163847
Bedford 161121
Berks2069413985
Blair146500
Bradford294575
Bucks20046108126
Butler16418767
Cambria216422
Cameron1190
Carbon15481411
Centre766182
Chester950417867
Clarion193841
Clearfield113370
Clinton131250
Columbia2392797
Crawford175550
Cumberland2079906
Dauphin422259913
Delaware27576737123
Elk21200
Erie6213510
Fayette7013943
Forest7200
Franklin152228010
Fulton2580
Greene253470
Huntingdon151980
Indiana564594
Jefferson32620
Juniata73760
Lackawanna682166157
Lancaster1326610486
Lawrence615506
Lebanon53520658
Lehigh2374604349
Luzerne1848356960
Lycoming438532
McKean51380
Mercer595381
Mifflin225400
Monroe1015213148
Montgomery329412961230
Montour4729380
Northampton1591514144
Northumberland773240
Perry231341
Philadelphia969621464365
Pike317100612
Potter4650
Schuylkill28315607
Snyder311431
Somerset193810
Sullivan1240
Susquehanna711854
Tioga151842
Union304290
Venango61910
Warren21371
Washington8716162
Wayne864083
Westmoreland300358120
Wyoming17831
York531558514

View as a clickable county or zip code level map

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.