These numbers reflect the statistics reported each day by the PA Dept. of Health.

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/22/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/22/2020

Pennsylvania reports “confirmed deaths” and “probable deaths” associated with the Covid-19 virus. A confirmed death is one in which the deceased had tested positive to the virus prior to passing. A probably death is one where the deceased had demonstrated the symptoms of Covid-19, had been in close contact with a person who had tested positive, and “Covid-19” was listed as a cause of death on the death certificate, but the person had never had a positive test.

Total Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* ​Total Deaths* ​Negative 35,684 1,622 136,272

* Total case counts and deaths include confirmed and probable cases.

Confirmed and Probable Case Counts and Deaths

​Confirmed Cases ​Probable Cases ​Confirmed Deaths ​Probable Deaths ​35,045 ​639 1,325​ 297​



Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations



Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​Percent of Cases* ​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 ​1% ​19-24 6% ​25-49 ​39% ​50-64 ​28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​Percent of Cases ​0-29 ​2% 30-49 5% 50-64 ​9% ​65-79 19% ​80+ 20%

County Case Counts to Date

County Total cases Negatives Deaths Adams 92 1254 2 Allegheny 1088 11959 74 Armstrong 39 505 2 Beaver 317 1638 47 Bedford 16 112 1 Berks 2069 4139 85 Blair 14 650 0 Bradford 29 457 5 Bucks 2004 6108 126 Butler 164 1876 7 Cambria 21 642 2 Cameron 1 19 0 Carbon 154 814 11 Centre 76 618 2 Chester 950 4178 67 Clarion 19 384 1 Clearfield 11 337 0 Clinton 13 125 0 Columbia 239 279 7 Crawford 17 555 0 Cumberland 207 990 6 Dauphin 422 2599 13 Delaware 2757 6737 123 Elk 2 120 0 Erie 62 1351 0 Fayette 70 1394 3 Forest 7 20 0 Franklin 152 2280 10 Fulton 2 58 0 Greene 25 347 0 Huntingdon 15 198 0 Indiana 56 459 4 Jefferson 3 262 0 Juniata 73 76 0 Lackawanna 682 1661 57 Lancaster 1326 6104 86 Lawrence 61 550 6 Lebanon 535 2065 8 Lehigh 2374 6043 49 Luzerne 1848 3569 60 Lycoming 43 853 2 McKean 5 138 0 Mercer 59 538 1 Mifflin 22 540 0 Monroe 1015 2131 48 Montgomery 3294 12961 230 Montour 47 2938 0 Northampton 1591 5141 44 Northumberland 77 324 0 Perry 23 134 1 Philadelphia 9696 21464 365 Pike 317 1006 12 Potter 4 65 0 Schuylkill 283 1560 7 Snyder 31 143 1 Somerset 19 381 0 Sullivan 1 24 0 Susquehanna 71 185 4 Tioga 15 184 2 Union 30 429 0 Venango 6 191 0 Warren 2 137 1 Washington 87 1616 2 Wayne 86 408 3 Westmoreland 300 3581 20 Wyoming 17 83 1 York 531 5585 14 View as a clickable county or zip code level map

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19