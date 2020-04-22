These numbers reflect the statistics reported each day by the PA Dept. of Health.
COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/22/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/22/2020
Pennsylvania reports “confirmed deaths” and “probable deaths” associated with the Covid-19 virus. A confirmed death is one in which the deceased had tested positive to the virus prior to passing. A probably death is one where the deceased had demonstrated the symptoms of Covid-19, had been in close contact with a person who had tested positive, and “Covid-19” was listed as a cause of death on the death certificate, but the person had never had a positive test.
Total Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Total Deaths*
|Negative
|35,684
|1,622
|136,272
* Total case counts and deaths include confirmed and probable cases.
Confirmed and Probable Case Counts and Deaths
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Confirmed Deaths
|Probable Deaths
|35,045
|639
|1,325
|297
Hospital Data
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|39%
|50-64
|28%
|65+
|25%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|9%
|65-79
|19%
|80+
|20%
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total cases
|Negatives
|Deaths
|Adams
|92
|1254
|2
|Allegheny
|1088
|11959
|74
|Armstrong
|39
|505
|2
|Beaver
|317
|1638
|47
|Bedford
|16
|112
|1
|Berks
|2069
|4139
|85
|Blair
|14
|650
|0
|Bradford
|29
|457
|5
|Bucks
|2004
|6108
|126
|Butler
|164
|1876
|7
|Cambria
|21
|642
|2
|Cameron
|1
|19
|0
|Carbon
|154
|814
|11
|Centre
|76
|618
|2
|Chester
|950
|4178
|67
|Clarion
|19
|384
|1
|Clearfield
|11
|337
|0
|Clinton
|13
|125
|0
|Columbia
|239
|279
|7
|Crawford
|17
|555
|0
|Cumberland
|207
|990
|6
|Dauphin
|422
|2599
|13
|Delaware
|2757
|6737
|123
|Elk
|2
|120
|0
|Erie
|62
|1351
|0
|Fayette
|70
|1394
|3
|Forest
|7
|20
|0
|Franklin
|152
|2280
|10
|Fulton
|2
|58
|0
|Greene
|25
|347
|0
|Huntingdon
|15
|198
|0
|Indiana
|56
|459
|4
|Jefferson
|3
|262
|0
|Juniata
|73
|76
|0
|Lackawanna
|682
|1661
|57
|Lancaster
|1326
|6104
|86
|Lawrence
|61
|550
|6
|Lebanon
|535
|2065
|8
|Lehigh
|2374
|6043
|49
|Luzerne
|1848
|3569
|60
|Lycoming
|43
|853
|2
|McKean
|5
|138
|0
|Mercer
|59
|538
|1
|Mifflin
|22
|540
|0
|Monroe
|1015
|2131
|48
|Montgomery
|3294
|12961
|230
|Montour
|47
|2938
|0
|Northampton
|1591
|5141
|44
|Northumberland
|77
|324
|0
|Perry
|23
|134
|1
|Philadelphia
|9696
|21464
|365
|Pike
|317
|1006
|12
|Potter
|4
|65
|0
|Schuylkill
|283
|1560
|7
|Snyder
|31
|143
|1
|Somerset
|19
|381
|0
|Sullivan
|1
|24
|0
|Susquehanna
|71
|185
|4
|Tioga
|15
|184
|2
|Union
|30
|429
|0
|Venango
|6
|191
|0
|Warren
|2
|137
|1
|Washington
|87
|1616
|2
|Wayne
|86
|408
|3
|Westmoreland
|300
|3581
|20
|Wyoming
|17
|83
|1
|York
|531
|5585
|14
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.