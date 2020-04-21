NCPACOVID.jpg

These numbers reflect the statistics reported each day by the PA Dept. of Health.

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

NegativePositive​Deaths
132,32334,5281,564

* Map, tables and case counts last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/21/2020

Positive case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/21/2020

Related reading: Coronavirus case tracking by zip code now available

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range​Percent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​39%
​50-64​28%
​65+​25%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/21/2020

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range​Percent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-64​9%
​65-7919%
​80+20%

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/21/2020

County Case Counts to Date

CountyPositivesNegativesDeaths 
Adams9112372
Allegheny10591161167
Armstrong384742
Beaver303162843
Bedford 161091
Berks1988401182
Blair146460
Bradford314085
Bucks19175884116
Butler16218406
Cambria205672
Cameron1190
Carbon15079311
Centre776052
Chester919407565
Clarion183821
Clearfield113310
Clinton111140
Columbia2252208
Crawford175540
Cumberland1949356
Dauphin400244811
Delaware26546540118
Elk21190
Erie6013400
Fayette6913763
Forest7210
Franklin143224410
Fulton2550
Greene253320
Huntingdon131820
Indiana554534
Jefferson32580
Juniata72710
Lackawanna666161253
Lancaster1295595688
Lawrence605376
Lebanon52520338
Lehigh2295588349
Luzerne1800344950
Lycoming427962
McKean51320
Mercer595191
Mifflin215270
Monroe995208846
Montgomery315412482223
Montour4729330
Northampton1544500443
Northumberland772880
Perry201261
Philadelphia939120817363
Pike314100112
Potter4610
Schuylkill27715017
Snyder301331
Somerset193610
Sullivan1240
Susquehanna711824
Tioga151772
Union294240
Venango61900
Warren21371
Washington8615772
Wayne864033
Westmoreland291352920
Wyoming17781
York517548113
 

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/21/2020

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.