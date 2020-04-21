These numbers reflect the statistics reported each day by the PA Dept. of Health.
COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
|Negative
|Positive
|Deaths
|132,323
|34,528
|1,564
* Map, tables and case counts last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/21/2020
Positive case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/21/2020
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|39%
|50-64
|28%
|65+
|25%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/21/2020
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|9%
|65-79
|19%
|80+
|20%
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/21/2020
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Positives
|Negatives
|Deaths
|Adams
|91
|1237
|2
|Allegheny
|1059
|11611
|67
|Armstrong
|38
|474
|2
|Beaver
|303
|1628
|43
|Bedford
|16
|109
|1
|Berks
|1988
|4011
|82
|Blair
|14
|646
|0
|Bradford
|31
|408
|5
|Bucks
|1917
|5884
|116
|Butler
|162
|1840
|6
|Cambria
|20
|567
|2
|Cameron
|1
|19
|0
|Carbon
|150
|793
|11
|Centre
|77
|605
|2
|Chester
|919
|4075
|65
|Clarion
|18
|382
|1
|Clearfield
|11
|331
|0
|Clinton
|11
|114
|0
|Columbia
|225
|220
|8
|Crawford
|17
|554
|0
|Cumberland
|194
|935
|6
|Dauphin
|400
|2448
|11
|Delaware
|2654
|6540
|118
|Elk
|2
|119
|0
|Erie
|60
|1340
|0
|Fayette
|69
|1376
|3
|Forest
|7
|21
|0
|Franklin
|143
|2244
|10
|Fulton
|2
|55
|0
|Greene
|25
|332
|0
|Huntingdon
|13
|182
|0
|Indiana
|55
|453
|4
|Jefferson
|3
|258
|0
|Juniata
|72
|71
|0
|Lackawanna
|666
|1612
|53
|Lancaster
|1295
|5956
|88
|Lawrence
|60
|537
|6
|Lebanon
|525
|2033
|8
|Lehigh
|2295
|5883
|49
|Luzerne
|1800
|3449
|50
|Lycoming
|42
|796
|2
|McKean
|5
|132
|0
|Mercer
|59
|519
|1
|Mifflin
|21
|527
|0
|Monroe
|995
|2088
|46
|Montgomery
|3154
|12482
|223
|Montour
|47
|2933
|0
|Northampton
|1544
|5004
|43
|Northumberland
|77
|288
|0
|Perry
|20
|126
|1
|Philadelphia
|9391
|20817
|363
|Pike
|314
|1001
|12
|Potter
|4
|61
|0
|Schuylkill
|277
|1501
|7
|Snyder
|30
|133
|1
|Somerset
|19
|361
|0
|Sullivan
|1
|24
|0
|Susquehanna
|71
|182
|4
|Tioga
|15
|177
|2
|Union
|29
|424
|0
|Venango
|6
|190
|0
|Warren
|2
|137
|1
|Washington
|86
|1577
|2
|Wayne
|86
|403
|3
|Westmoreland
|291
|3529
|20
|Wyoming
|17
|78
|1
|York
|517
|5481
|13
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/21/2020
