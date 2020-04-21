These numbers reflect the statistics reported each day by the PA Dept. of Health.

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

Negative Positive ​Deaths 132,323 34,528 1,564

* Map, tables and case counts last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/21/2020

Positive case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/21/2020

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​Percent of Cases* ​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 ​1% ​19-24 6% ​25-49 ​39% ​50-64 ​28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/21/2020

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​Percent of Cases ​0-29 ​2% 30-49 5% 50-64 ​9% ​65-79 19% ​80+ 20%

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/21/2020

County Case Counts to Date

County Positives Negatives Deaths Adams 91 1237 2 Allegheny 1059 11611 67 Armstrong 38 474 2 Beaver 303 1628 43 Bedford 16 109 1 Berks 1988 4011 82 Blair 14 646 0 Bradford 31 408 5 Bucks 1917 5884 116 Butler 162 1840 6 Cambria 20 567 2 Cameron 1 19 0 Carbon 150 793 11 Centre 77 605 2 Chester 919 4075 65 Clarion 18 382 1 Clearfield 11 331 0 Clinton 11 114 0 Columbia 225 220 8 Crawford 17 554 0 Cumberland 194 935 6 Dauphin 400 2448 11 Delaware 2654 6540 118 Elk 2 119 0 Erie 60 1340 0 Fayette 69 1376 3 Forest 7 21 0 Franklin 143 2244 10 Fulton 2 55 0 Greene 25 332 0 Huntingdon 13 182 0 Indiana 55 453 4 Jefferson 3 258 0 Juniata 72 71 0 Lackawanna 666 1612 53 Lancaster 1295 5956 88 Lawrence 60 537 6 Lebanon 525 2033 8 Lehigh 2295 5883 49 Luzerne 1800 3449 50 Lycoming 42 796 2 McKean 5 132 0 Mercer 59 519 1 Mifflin 21 527 0 Monroe 995 2088 46 Montgomery 3154 12482 223 Montour 47 2933 0 Northampton 1544 5004 43 Northumberland 77 288 0 Perry 20 126 1 Philadelphia 9391 20817 363 Pike 314 1001 12 Potter 4 61 0 Schuylkill 277 1501 7 Snyder 30 133 1 Somerset 19 361 0 Sullivan 1 24 0 Susquehanna 71 182 4 Tioga 15 177 2 Union 29 424 0 Venango 6 190 0 Warren 2 137 1 Washington 86 1577 2 Wayne 86 403 3 Westmoreland 291 3529 20 Wyoming 17 78 1 York 517 5481 13 Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/21/2020

