These numbers reflect the statistics reported each day by the PA Dept. of Health.

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

​Negative Positive ​Deaths 129,720 33,232 1,204

* Map, tables and case counts last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/20/2020

Positive case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/20/2020

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​Percent of Cases* ​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 ​1% ​19-24 6% ​25-49 ​39% ​50-64 ​28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/20/2020

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​Percent of Cases ​0-29 ​2% 30-49 5% 50-64 ​9% ​65-79 19% ​80+ 20%

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/20/2020

County Case Counts to Date

County Positives Negatives Deaths Adams 85 1208 1 Allegheny 1042 11348 55 Armstrong 38 459 2 Beaver 298 1621 36 Bedford 15 103 1 Berks 1945 3948 74 Blair 14 637 0 Bradford 25 391 1 Bucks 1812 5742 90 Butler 161 1801 5 Cambria 19 499 1 Cameron 1 19 0 Carbon 144 781 9 Centre 73 605 1 Chester 883 3994 44 Clarion 18 376 1 Clearfield 11 327 0 Clinton 11 109 0 Columbia 208 194 7 Crawford 16 549 0 Cumberland 186 904 4 Dauphin 386 2396 9 Delaware 2484 6398 99 Elk 2 118 0 Erie 60 1335 0 Fayette 67 1354 3 Forest 7 21 0 Franklin 115 2174 0 Fulton 2 54 0 Greene 25 324 0 Huntingdon 13 179 0 Indiana 53 439 4 Jefferson 3 255 0 Juniata 72 69 0 Lackawanna 646 1573 41 Lancaster 1236 5808 66 Lawrence 59 531 5 Lebanon 502 1972 5 Lehigh 2245 5792 33 Luzerne 1767 3399 36 Lycoming 40 775 0 McKean 4 123 0 Mercer 59 500 1 Mifflin 20 523 0 Monroe 970 2061 39 Montgomery 3040 12304 184 Montour 48 2931 0 Northampton 1469 4868 36 Northumberland 73 274 0 Perry 20 119 1 Philadelphia 9038 20477 262 Pike 304 982 9 Potter 4 55 0 Schuylkill 267 1473 5 Snyder 28 128 1 Somerset 19 336 0 Sullivan 1 24 0 Susquehanna 66 177 4 Tioga 14 175 1 Union 28 412 0 Venango 6 189 0 Warren 1 135 0 Washington 83 1553 2 Wayne 85 402 3 Westmoreland 286 3481 16 Wyoming 17 77 1 York 493 5360 6 Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/20/2020

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19