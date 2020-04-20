These numbers reflect the statistics reported each day by the PA Dept. of Health.
COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
|Negative
|Positive
|Deaths
|129,720
|33,232
|1,204
* Map, tables and case counts last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/20/2020
Positive case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/20/2020
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|39%
|50-64
|28%
|65+
|24%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/20/2020
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|9%
|65-79
|19%
|80+
|20%
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/20/2020
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Positives
|Negatives
|Deaths
|Adams
|85
|1208
|1
|Allegheny
|1042
|11348
|55
|Armstrong
|38
|459
|2
|Beaver
|298
|1621
|36
|Bedford
|15
|103
|1
|Berks
|1945
|3948
|74
|Blair
|14
|637
|0
|Bradford
|25
|391
|1
|Bucks
|1812
|5742
|90
|Butler
|161
|1801
|5
|Cambria
|19
|499
|1
|Cameron
|1
|19
|0
|Carbon
|144
|781
|9
|Centre
|73
|605
|1
|Chester
|883
|3994
|44
|Clarion
|18
|376
|1
|Clearfield
|11
|327
|0
|Clinton
|11
|109
|0
|Columbia
|208
|194
|7
|Crawford
|16
|549
|0
|Cumberland
|186
|904
|4
|Dauphin
|386
|2396
|9
|Delaware
|2484
|6398
|99
|Elk
|2
|118
|0
|Erie
|60
|1335
|0
|Fayette
|67
|1354
|3
|Forest
|7
|21
|0
|Franklin
|115
|2174
|0
|Fulton
|2
|54
|0
|Greene
|25
|324
|0
|Huntingdon
|13
|179
|0
|Indiana
|53
|439
|4
|Jefferson
|3
|255
|0
|Juniata
|72
|69
|0
|Lackawanna
|646
|1573
|41
|Lancaster
|1236
|5808
|66
|Lawrence
|59
|531
|5
|Lebanon
|502
|1972
|5
|Lehigh
|2245
|5792
|33
|Luzerne
|1767
|3399
|36
|Lycoming
|40
|775
|0
|McKean
|4
|123
|0
|Mercer
|59
|500
|1
|Mifflin
|20
|523
|0
|Monroe
|970
|2061
|39
|Montgomery
|3040
|12304
|184
|Montour
|48
|2931
|0
|Northampton
|1469
|4868
|36
|Northumberland
|73
|274
|0
|Perry
|20
|119
|1
|Philadelphia
|9038
|20477
|262
|Pike
|304
|982
|9
|Potter
|4
|55
|0
|Schuylkill
|267
|1473
|5
|Snyder
|28
|128
|1
|Somerset
|19
|336
|0
|Sullivan
|1
|24
|0
|Susquehanna
|66
|177
|4
|Tioga
|14
|175
|1
|Union
|28
|412
|0
|Venango
|6
|189
|0
|Warren
|1
|135
|0
|Washington
|83
|1553
|2
|Wayne
|85
|402
|3
|Westmoreland
|286
|3481
|16
|Wyoming
|17
|77
|1
|York
|493
|5360
|6
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/20/2020
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.