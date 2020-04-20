NCPACOVID.jpg

These numbers reflect the statistics reported each day by the PA Dept. of Health.

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

​NegativePositive​Deaths
129,72033,2321,204

* Map, tables and case counts last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/20/2020

Positive case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/20/2020

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range​Percent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​39%
​50-64​28%
​65+​24%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/20/2020

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range​Percent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-64​9%
​65-7919%
​80+20%

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/20/2020

County Case Counts to Date

CountyPositivesNegatives Deaths 
Adams8512081
Allegheny10421134855
Armstrong384592
Beaver298162136
Bedford 151031
Berks1945394874
Blair146370
Bradford253911
Bucks1812574290
Butler16118015
Cambria194991
Cameron1190
Carbon1447819
Centre736051
Chester883399444
Clarion183761
Clearfield113270
Clinton111090
Columbia2081947
Crawford165490
Cumberland1869044
Dauphin38623969
Delaware2484639899
Elk21180
Erie6013350
Fayette6713543
Forest7210
Franklin11521740
Fulton2540
Greene253240
Huntingdon131790
Indiana534394
Jefferson32550
Juniata72690
Lackawanna646157341
Lancaster1236580866
Lawrence595315
Lebanon50219725
Lehigh2245579233
Luzerne1767339936
Lycoming407750
McKean41230
Mercer595001
Mifflin205230
Monroe970206139
Montgomery304012304184
Montour4829310
Northampton1469486836
Northumberland732740
Perry201191
Philadelphia903820477262
Pike3049829
Potter4550
Schuylkill26714735
Snyder281281
Somerset193360
Sullivan1240
Susquehanna661774
Tioga141751
Union284120
Venango61890
Warren11350
Washington8315532
Wayne854023
Westmoreland286348116
Wyoming17771
York49353606

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/20/2020

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

