These numbers reflect the statistics reported each day by the PA Dept. of Health.

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

​Negative Positive ​Deaths 126,570 32,284 1,112

* Map, tables and case counts last updated at 1:00 p.m. on 4/19/2020

Positive case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/19/2020

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​Percent of Cases* ​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 ​1% ​19-24 6% ​25-49 ​39% ​50-64 ​28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/19/2020

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​Percent of Cases ​0-29 ​2% 30-49 5% 50-64 ​9% ​65-79 20% ​80+ 21%

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/19/2020

County Case Counts to Date

County Positives Negatives Deaths Adams 74 1144 1 Allegheny 1009 10870 47 Armstrong 36 442 2 Beaver 278 1603 31 Bedford 14 88 1 Berks 1748 3691 40 Blair 13 605 Bradford 24 367 Bucks 1619 5291 75 Butler 160 1738 5 Cambria 17 445 1 Cameron 1 19 Carbon 136 744 8 Centre 73 588 1 Chester 796 3772 36 Clarion 18 370 1 Clearfield 9 314 Clinton 11 96 Columbia 184 146 4 Crawford 16 543 Cumberland 176 825 4 Dauphin 343 2284 9 Delaware 2317 6047 77 Elk 2 109 Erie 58 1271 Fayette 66 1311 3 Forest 7 21 Franklin 106 2073 Fulton 2 52 Greene 24 317 Huntingdon 12 177 Indiana 47 410 4 Jefferson 2 240 Juniata 66 62 Lackawanna 620 1466 35 Lancaster 1113 5476 36 Lawrence 60 513 5 Lebanon 458 1864 4 Lehigh 2141 5561 29 Luzerne 1712 3113 32 Lycoming 36 723 McKean 4 122 Mercer 57 428 1 Mifflin 19 516 Monroe 943 1997 34 Montgomery 2781 11567 106 Montour 49 2917 Northampton 1396 4682 29 Northumberland 67 247 Perry 20 109 1 Philadelphia 8502 19417 136 Pike 295 923 8 Potter 4 50 Schuylkill 254 1411 5 Snyder 27 119 1 Somerset 17 289 Sullivan 1 20 Susquehanna 59 156 1 Tioga 14 166 1 Union 27 401 Venango 6 183 Warren 1 130 Washington 79 1492 2 Wayne 84 360 2 Westmoreland 280 3269 13 Wyoming 16 70 1 York 463 5064 4 Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/19/2020

