These numbers reflect the statistics reported each day by the PA Dept. of Health.
COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
|Negative
|Positive
|Deaths
|126,570
|32,284
|1,112
* Map, tables and case counts last updated at 1:00 p.m. on 4/19/2020
Positive case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/19/2020
- View hospital dataOpens In A New Window (desktop version)
- View hospital dataOpens In A New Window (mobile version)
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|39%
|50-64
|28%
|65+
|24%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/19/2020
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|9%
|65-79
|20%
|80+
|21%
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/19/2020
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Positives
|Negatives
|Deaths
|Adams
|74
|1144
|1
|Allegheny
|1009
|10870
|47
|Armstrong
|36
|442
|2
|Beaver
|278
|1603
|31
|Bedford
|14
|88
|1
|Berks
|1748
|3691
|40
|Blair
|13
|605
|Bradford
|24
|367
|Bucks
|1619
|5291
|75
|Butler
|160
|1738
|5
|Cambria
|17
|445
|1
|Cameron
|1
|19
|Carbon
|136
|744
|8
|Centre
|73
|588
|1
|Chester
|796
|3772
|36
|Clarion
|18
|370
|1
|Clearfield
|9
|314
|Clinton
|11
|96
|Columbia
|184
|146
|4
|Crawford
|16
|543
|Cumberland
|176
|825
|4
|Dauphin
|343
|2284
|9
|Delaware
|2317
|6047
|77
|Elk
|2
|109
|Erie
|58
|1271
|Fayette
|66
|1311
|3
|Forest
|7
|21
|Franklin
|106
|2073
|Fulton
|2
|52
|Greene
|24
|317
|Huntingdon
|12
|177
|Indiana
|47
|410
|4
|Jefferson
|2
|240
|Juniata
|66
|62
|Lackawanna
|620
|1466
|35
|Lancaster
|1113
|5476
|36
|Lawrence
|60
|513
|5
|Lebanon
|458
|1864
|4
|Lehigh
|2141
|5561
|29
|Luzerne
|1712
|3113
|32
|Lycoming
|36
|723
|McKean
|4
|122
|Mercer
|57
|428
|1
|Mifflin
|19
|516
|Monroe
|943
|1997
|34
|Montgomery
|2781
|11567
|106
|Montour
|49
|2917
|Northampton
|1396
|4682
|29
|Northumberland
|67
|247
|Perry
|20
|109
|1
|Philadelphia
|8502
|19417
|136
|Pike
|295
|923
|8
|Potter
|4
|50
|Schuylkill
|254
|1411
|5
|Snyder
|27
|119
|1
|Somerset
|17
|289
|Sullivan
|1
|20
|Susquehanna
|59
|156
|1
|Tioga
|14
|166
|1
|Union
|27
|401
|Venango
|6
|183
|Warren
|1
|130
|Washington
|79
|1492
|2
|Wayne
|84
|360
|2
|Westmoreland
|280
|3269
|13
|Wyoming
|16
|70
|1
|York
|463
|5064
|4
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/19/2020
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.