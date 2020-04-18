These numbers reflect the statistics reported each day by the PA Dept. of Health.

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

​Negative Positive ​Deaths 122,896 31,069 836

* Map, tables and case counts last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/18/2020

Positive case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​Percent of Cases*

​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 ​1% ​19-24 6% ​25-49 ​39% ​50-64 ​28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​Percent of Cases

​0-29 ​2% 30-49 5% 50-64 ​9% ​65-79 20% ​80+ 22%

County Case Counts to Date

County Positives Negatives Deaths Adams 74 1144 1 Allegheny 1009 10870 47 Armstrong 36 442 2 Beaver 278 1603 31 Bedford 14 88 1 Berks 1748 3691 40 Blair 13 605 Bradford 24 367 Bucks 1619 5291 75 Butler 160 1738 5 Cambria 17 445 1 Cameron 1 19 Carbon 136 744 8 Centre 73 588 1 Chester 796 3772 36 Clarion 18 370 1 Clearfield 9 314 Clinton 11 96 Columbia 184 146 4 Crawford 16 543 Cumberland 176 825 4 Dauphin 343 2284 9 Delaware 2317 6047 77 Elk 2 109 Erie 58 1271 Fayette 66 1311 3 Forest 7 21 Franklin 106 2073 Fulton 2 52 Greene 24 317 Huntingdon 12 177 Indiana 47 410 4 Jefferson 2 240 Juniata 66 62 Lackawanna 620 1466 35 Lancaster 1113 5476 36 Lawrence 60 513 5 Lebanon 458 1864 4 Lehigh 2141 5561 29 Luzerne 1712 3113 32 Lycoming 36 723 McKean 4 122 Mercer 57 428 1 Mifflin 19 516 Monroe 943 1997 34 Montgomery 2781 11567 106 Montour 49 2917 Northampton 1396 4682 29 Northumberland 67 247 Perry 20 109 1 Philadelphia 8502 19417 136 Pike 295 923 8 Potter 4 50 Schuylkill 254 1411 5 Snyder 27 119 1 Somerset 17 289 Sullivan 1 20 Susquehanna 59 156 1 Tioga 14 166 1 Union 27 401 Venango 6 183 Warren 1 130 Washington 79 1492 2 Wayne 84 360 2 Westmoreland 280 3269 13 Wyoming 16 70 1 York 463 5064 4 Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020 View as a clickable county map Opens In A New Window Incidence by County Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Deaths Female 16455 53% 367 Male 14143 46% 464 Neither 1 0 0 Not reported 470 2% 5 * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020 Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases** Deaths African American/Black 2670 9% 100 Asian 269 1% 12 White 5275 17% 307 Other 97 <1% 1 Not reported 22758 73% 416 * 75% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 499 5840 7 Northeast 7375 19072 48 Northwest 224 4263 3 Southcentral 1738 14863 27 Southeast 18981 56672 366 Southwest 1975 22186 16 Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date Facility County Number of Facilities Number of Cases Among Residents Number of Cases Among Employees Number of Deaths Adams 1 3 1 1 Allegheny 27 159 48 34 Beaver 3 166 10 26 Berks 13 291 46 18 Bucks 37 255 48 42 Butler 3 10 9 2 Carbon 2 29 1 7 Chester 17 141 19 27 Clarion 1 1 0 0 Clearfield 1 1 0 0 Columbia 1 13 2 0 Cumberland 3 58 6 2 Dauphin 3 45 2 3 Delaware 37 397 41 54 Erie 2 2 0 0 Fayette 1 3 0 1 Indiana 2 11 0 4 Lackawanna 9 220 18 20 Lancaster 18 238 53 25 Lebanon 1 8 1 0 Lehigh 14 140 28 12 Luzerne 12 155 15 24 Lycoming 1 0 1 0 Mercer 1 1 0 0 Monroe 7 65 18 15 Montgomery 58 695 20 77 Northampton 11 200 46 12 Perry 1 2 0 0 Philadelphia 46 735 3 36 Pike 1 17 1 1 Schuylkill 1 1 0 0 Susquehanna 3 36 3 1 Washington 3 4 1 1 Westmoreland 4 80 20 14 York 2 3 1 0 Pennsylvania 347 4185 462 459

