These numbers reflect the statistics reported each day by the PA Dept. of Health.
COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
|Negative
|Positive
|Deaths
|122,896
|31,069
|836
* Map, tables and case counts last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/18/2020
Positive case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|39%
|50-64
|28%
|65+
|24%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|9%
|65-79
|20%
|80+
|22%
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Positives
|Negatives
|Deaths
|Adams
|74
|1144
|1
|Allegheny
|1009
|10870
|47
|Armstrong
|36
|442
|2
|Beaver
|278
|1603
|31
|Bedford
|14
|88
|1
|Berks
|1748
|3691
|40
|Blair
|13
|605
|Bradford
|24
|367
|Bucks
|1619
|5291
|75
|Butler
|160
|1738
|5
|Cambria
|17
|445
|1
|Cameron
|1
|19
|Carbon
|136
|744
|8
|Centre
|73
|588
|1
|Chester
|796
|3772
|36
|Clarion
|18
|370
|1
|Clearfield
|9
|314
|Clinton
|11
|96
|Columbia
|184
|146
|4
|Crawford
|16
|543
|Cumberland
|176
|825
|4
|Dauphin
|343
|2284
|9
|Delaware
|2317
|6047
|77
|Elk
|2
|109
|Erie
|58
|1271
|Fayette
|66
|1311
|3
|Forest
|7
|21
|Franklin
|106
|2073
|Fulton
|2
|52
|Greene
|24
|317
|Huntingdon
|12
|177
|Indiana
|47
|410
|4
|Jefferson
|2
|240
|Juniata
|66
|62
|Lackawanna
|620
|1466
|35
|Lancaster
|1113
|5476
|36
|Lawrence
|60
|513
|5
|Lebanon
|458
|1864
|4
|Lehigh
|2141
|5561
|29
|Luzerne
|1712
|3113
|32
|Lycoming
|36
|723
|McKean
|4
|122
|Mercer
|57
|428
|1
|Mifflin
|19
|516
|Monroe
|943
|1997
|34
|Montgomery
|2781
|11567
|106
|Montour
|49
|2917
|Northampton
|1396
|4682
|29
|Northumberland
|67
|247
|Perry
|20
|109
|1
|Philadelphia
|8502
|19417
|136
|Pike
|295
|923
|8
|Potter
|4
|50
|Schuylkill
|254
|1411
|5
|Snyder
|27
|119
|1
|Somerset
|17
|289
|Sullivan
|1
|20
|Susquehanna
|59
|156
|1
|Tioga
|14
|166
|1
|Union
|27
|401
|Venango
|6
|183
|Warren
|1
|130
|Washington
|79
|1492
|2
|Wayne
|84
|360
|2
|Westmoreland
|280
|3269
|13
|Wyoming
|16
|70
|1
|York
|463
|5064
|4
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020
Incidence by County
Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Deaths
|Female
|16455
|53%
|367
|Male
|14143
|46%
|464
|Neither
|1
|0
|0
|Not reported
|470
|2%
|5
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020
Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|Deaths
|African American/Black
|2670
|9%
|100
|Asian
|269
|1%
|12
|White
|5275
|17%
|307
|Other
|97
|<1%
|1
|Not reported
|22758
|73%
|416
* 75% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|499
|5840
|7
|Northeast
|7375
|19072
|48
|Northwest
|224
|4263
|3
|Southcentral
|1738
|14863
|27
|Southeast
|18981
|56672
|366
|Southwest
|1975
|22186
|16
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
|Facility County
|Number of Facilities
|Number of Cases Among Residents
|Number of Cases Among Employees
|Number of Deaths
|Adams
|1
|3
|1
|1
|Allegheny
|27
|159
|48
|34
|Beaver
|3
|166
|10
|26
|Berks
|13
|291
|46
|18
|Bucks
|37
|255
|48
|42
|Butler
|3
|10
|9
|2
|Carbon
|2
|29
|1
|7
|Chester
|17
|141
|19
|27
|Clarion
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Clearfield
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Columbia
|1
|13
|2
|0
|Cumberland
|3
|58
|6
|2
|Dauphin
|3
|45
|2
|3
|Delaware
|37
|397
|41
|54
|Erie
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Fayette
|1
|3
|0
|1
|Indiana
|2
|11
|0
|4
|Lackawanna
|9
|220
|18
|20
|Lancaster
|18
|238
|53
|25
|Lebanon
|1
|8
|1
|0
|Lehigh
|14
|140
|28
|12
|Luzerne
|12
|155
|15
|24
|Lycoming
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mercer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Monroe
|7
|65
|18
|15
|Montgomery
|58
|695
|20
|77
|Northampton
|11
|200
|46
|12
|Perry
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|46
|735
|3
|36
|Pike
|1
|17
|1
|1
|Schuylkill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Susquehanna
|3
|36
|3
|1
|Washington
|3
|4
|1
|1
|Westmoreland
|4
|80
|20
|14
|York
|2
|3
|1
|0
|Pennsylvania
|347
|4185
|462
|459
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.