These numbers reflect the statistics reported each day by the PA Dept. of Health.

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

​NegativePositive​Deaths
122,89631,069836

* Map, tables and case counts last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/18/2020

Positive case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range​Percent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​39%
​50-64​28%
​65+24%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range​Percent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-64​9%
​65-7920%
​80+22%

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020

County Case Counts to Date

CountyPositivesNegatives Deaths 
Adams7411441
Allegheny10091087047
Armstrong364422
Beaver278160331
Bedford 14881
Berks1748369140
Blair13605 
Bradford24367 
Bucks1619529175
Butler16017385
Cambria174451
Cameron119 
Carbon1367448
Centre735881
Chester796377236
Clarion183701
Clearfield9314 
Clinton1196 
Columbia1841464
Crawford16543 
Cumberland1768254
Dauphin34322849
Delaware2317604777
Elk2109 
Erie581271 
Fayette6613113
Forest721 
Franklin1062073 
Fulton252 
Greene24317 
Huntingdon12177 
Indiana474104
Jefferson2240 
Juniata6662 
Lackawanna620146635
Lancaster1113547636
Lawrence605135
Lebanon45818644
Lehigh2141556129
Luzerne1712311332
Lycoming36723 
McKean4122 
Mercer574281
Mifflin19516 
Monroe943199734
Montgomery278111567106
Montour492917 
Northampton1396468229
Northumberland67247 
Perry201091
Philadelphia850219417136
Pike2959238
Potter450 
Schuylkill25414115
Snyder271191
Somerset17289 
Sullivan120 
Susquehanna591561
Tioga141661
Union27401 
Venango6183 
Warren1130 
Washington7914922
Wayne843602
Westmoreland280326913
Wyoming16701
York46350644
 

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020

Incidence by County

Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*Deaths 
Female1645553%367
Male1414346%464
Neither100
Not reported4702%5

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020

Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**Deaths 
African American/Black26709%100
Asian 2691%12
White 527517%307
Other 97<1%1
Not reported2275873%416

* 75% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020

Case Counts by Region to Date

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 49958407
Northeast73751907248
Northwest22442633
Southcentral17381486327
Southeast1898156672366
Southwest19752218616

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020

 

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

Facility CountyNumber of FacilitiesNumber of Cases Among ResidentsNumber of Cases Among EmployeesNumber of Deaths
Adams1311
Allegheny271594834
Beaver31661026
Berks132914618
Bucks372554842
Butler31092
Carbon22917
Chester171411927
Clarion1100
Clearfield1100
Columbia11320
Cumberland35862
Dauphin34523
Delaware373974154
Erie2200
Fayette1301
Indiana21104
Lackawanna92201820
Lancaster182385325
Lebanon1810
Lehigh141402812
Luzerne121551524
Lycoming1010
Mercer1100
Monroe7651815
Montgomery586952077
Northampton112004612
Perry1200
Philadelphia46735336
Pike11711
Schuylkill1100
Susquehanna33631
Washington3411
Westmoreland4802014
York2310
Pennsylvania3474185462459

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020

 

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

