Harrisburg -- PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale will audit the Department of Community and Economic Development's handling of the waiver process for businesses that requested exceptions to Governor Tom Wolf's shutdown order beginning in March.

“Some business owners complained that the department’s waiver process was too slow and not transparent enough,” DePasquale said. “My audit is intended to help make sure that the waiver process is managed more smoothly should it be necessary to use it again in the future.”

Over 40,000 Pennsylvania businesses sought a waiver from the closure order through a process managed by the Department of Community and Economic Development. The waiver application period ended on April 3.

“I’m pleased that Governor Wolf agrees that performing this audit is both appropriate and necessary,” DePasquale said. “I’m also pleased that DCED Secretary Dennis Davin has pledged to fully cooperate with my audit team.”

DePasquale believes that the bipartisan interest in the audit is a positive sign - Senate Republicans requested it earlier in the week, and it has been widely approved across the board.

The audit process will begin immediately and results will be made public upon conclusion.