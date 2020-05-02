Editor's Note: The following "Open Letter" is written by the Lycoming County Progressives steering committee in response to Senator Gene Yaw's Open Letter to Governor Wolf, posted April 20. (Letter also reprinted below)

A series of open letters to leaders of government highlight the various positions on the closing of Pa. and impact on residents' health and economy as a result of COVID-19.

OPEN LETTER TO SENATOR GENE YAW, April 28, 2020

Dear Senator Yaw:

Your April 20 “Open Letter to Governor Wolf” is deeply concerning. We are well aware of the severe impact the pandemic restrictions imposed by the Governor are having on individuals and families and on the economy in general. You argue that the economic crisis is the greater threat to the health and well being of Pennsylvanians: “The crisis in my district and much of the state is not coronavirus, it is the restriction of the ability to work.” We see it as the complete opposite. We believe that healthy, secure people are the very lifeblood of a strong economy.

We understand that thousands of Pennsylvanians are out of work, struggling to pay their bills and feed their families. We realize that many small business owners may lose their businesses. These are tragedies that certainly should be prevented, or at least ameliorated as much as possible. But to argue that financial hardship is a bigger tragedy than suffering, even dying from a terrible disease like COVID-19 is unconscionable and unacceptable.

We know that people are tired of being isolated at home or being confined there with too many people in too little space. But we know how much worse it must have been in the 1918 flu pandemic, when people were quarantined without cable television, the Internet, and Skype, and when the relatively primitive medical care of the time was much less likely to save them if they did fall ill. We know that people want to be “treated like adults capable of following directions and guidelines,” but we also know that sometimes people do not do so. Yes, people put themselves at risk every day when they drive automobiles, and too many of those die in accidents. But how many of those accidents are caused by people not following directions and guidelines?

You say that the “vast majority” of your constituents want the State to reopen and you quote three eloquent writers supporting this. Surely you have also heard from constituents who urge caution, who fear a second, possibly more deadly round of infections if people return to work too soon and wipe out all we have gained from sheltering in place, social distancing, and economic restrictions. Frankly, we cannot help but wonder if you really are representing all 250,000 people in your district.

More is learned about COVID-19 every day. Without adequate testing and contact tracing, the true spread of the infection remains unknown. It is too early to know whether or to what extent previous infection provides immunity. We see it as recklessly dangerous to assume that returning to business as usual, even with masks and physical separation from others (often impossible in the workplace), will not increase the infection rate and lead to more deaths.

We believe that real leadership puts the health and welfare of citizens ahead of every other consideration. We believe that real leadership reassures people in crisis and displays real concern for them and their families. We think that leaders should abandon partisan maneuvering and work together to restore faith in our government. We expect, in fact we demand, that our leaders represent ALL the citizens of their districts and work for their benefit during this pandemic and beyond.

-Michael Heyd

-Leann Karschner

-Chris Bastress

-Alison Duncan Hirsch

-Yvon Holecek

-Dan Maneval

-Melody Williams

Lycoming County Progressives Steering Committee

The above letter was prompted by an April 20, 2020 letter from Senator Gene Yaw to Governor Wolf outlining his concerns regarding the economy in Pa.:

Dear Governor Wolf:

This letter is written on behalf of the vast majority of the 250,000 residents of the 23rd Senatorial District.

Over the last two weeks, my staff and I have literally dealt with a thousand communications regarding the effect of your “essential business” and “stay at home” orders. While the total lack of logic in some of the administrative decisions is always a question, the overwhelming issue is the necessity of getting back to work. People want to work. This issue far exceeds any concerns about healthcare or the possibility of individual sickness. The crisis in my district and much of the state is not coronavirus, it is the restriction of the ability to work.

When talking about a return to work, we have had constituents use every descriptor from “please help us” to “we implore you to help us” to “we have nowhere to turn” to “we are begging for help.” We have had persons crying on the telephone as they relate the impact of not being able to work, coupled with the failure of state agencies to respond either at all or in any meaningful manner. I have had staff members crying as they listened to the plight of these good people who live in my district. I have done a lot of work on the opioid crisis in Pennsylvania, but I must say that the current state of affairs created by the administration in Pennsylvania is the most gut-wrenching situation I have ever encountered. And, perhaps most frightening, the ramifications of the devastation caused to Pennsylvania’s economy will last far beyond your term in office.

Constituents have explained things better than I could. One stated:

“I am 68 years old and have a (medical) history. This gives me 2 strikes and puts me in the category of being more at risk for the coronavirus than others…WE (my wife and I) practice safe distancing…Now that people seem to be better equipped about the dangers of the virus and the precautionary steps that need to be taken, I am becoming gravely concerned about a potentially more severe illness and dying crisis…I am talking about the economic illnesses that the shutdowns are inflicting upon people. Employees who might be living from paycheck to paycheck. Business owners who have sunk their life savings into their businesses only to see their cash flow abruptly stop…We are adults…YOU NEED TO GIVE US THE OPPORTUNITY AND THE FLEXIBILITY TO WORK.”

Another related:

“We are a third generation family owned business…We bought the business 4 years ago…we have a massive loan along with 13 employees…When Governor Wolf brought the state of Pennsylvania to a screeching halt…I sent my husband home with our 3 kids and I stayed at our office…trying to figure out what to do with all of the jobs that we were in the middle of. How to move our equipment back to our shop so they didn’t get vandalized…a state police officer showed up…asking me what I was doing there. I proceeded to tell him. They then stated I needed to close up per the Governor’s orders. I wasn’t even allowed to figure out what I needed to do in our next steps?? It makes zero sense to me that scrap yards, landscapers, quarries and landfills are allowed to be open, but we are not. We do the SAME THING! I am pleading with you to get this reversed. Open the economy back up. This is killing our small business along with all the other small businesses in this area.”

Still another constituent stated:

“People are struggling to pay their bills, feed their kids, teach their kids at home and all you seem to care about is the power you have to destroy the state’s economy. People are also struggling with being locked up in our homes and having no sense of normalcy.”

I am sure your healthcare advisors will tell you that mental well-being is a critical factor in the overall health of a person. Based on my observations and contacts, the mental health of my district is not good. People are tired of being closed in, people are tired of being told what to do, people are tired of hearing platitudes with no substance, people are tired of not being treated like adults capable of following directions and guidelines. At the top of the list of frustrations is a state unemployment compensation system which is dysfunctional if not inept. Phones are not answered, voice mails are not accepted, email systems are not operational. Can anyone say with a straight face that the decisions which created these issues is in the best interest of the citizens of Pennsylvania? More health problems are going to result from your cure than perhaps from the disease itself.

My constituents realize that there is risk involved in every aspect of life. We all face health risks everyday whether it is a physical problem, falling, an auto accident or even a crime. From the time we are born until we die, we face risk every day. Weighing job and economic loss against the possibility of contracting coronavirus in their workplace, my constituents opt to return to work. That is a risk worth taking.

A few businesses in my district have maintained a relatively normal working schedule due to their essential classification. One in particular employs over 500 workers and their experience since the close down began—zero incidents of COVID-19. That is not an anomaly, it is the result of following safety guidelines and good management.

Literally, there are others standing in line who can achieve the same result. My constituents can handle what needs to be done. Please give them the guidance and respect that they deserve and let them get back to work.

Sincerely,

GENE YAW

SENATOR

Regardless of where you stand, it's clear that democracy is at work, as leaders and residents freely share their voices.