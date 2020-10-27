Rome, Pa. – The Northeast Bradford School District is closing all district buildings and will be switching to remote instruction due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases.

District buildings will be closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 28 through Nov. 13 and will move to remote instruction beginning Nov. 2.

On Oct. 27, officials found out that two employees and one student at the district had tested positive. The student attends Northeast Bradford Elementary School, according to a letter posted on the district’s Facebook page.

The student was last at the elementary school on Oct. 22 for both the regular school day and an after school program. Contact tracing will be conducted and those students who were in close contact will be notified, according to the letter.

Two employees at the district office also tested positive. The district office will be closed until further notice, according to the letter signed by superintendent William J. Clark.

In person classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 16, according to Clark.

Bradford County has seen a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and was placed in the state’s substantial level of transmission category. As of today Oct. 27, Bradford County had 43 new confirmed cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

