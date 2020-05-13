A mysterious pediatric syndrome linked to COVID-19 has stricken children in New York and Connecticut, but no cases have been reported yet in Pennsylvania.

As of Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health had not had any reported cases of children sick from the syndrome apparently tied to COVID-19, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Children stricken with the rare illness require cardiac and respiratory care, according to Levine. The illness resembles two conditions seen in "very ill children": Kawasaki Syndrome and Toxic Shock Syndrome.

"This is a multi-system inflammatory condition ... The characteristics are persistent very high fever, rash, abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea," Levine said.

As of Tuesday, about 100 children were reported to have the syndrome in New York state, and six children in Connecticut, according to The New York Times.

On Monday, New Jersey health officials said they were investigating eight possible cases of the syndrome.

Levine said the DOH issued a Health Alert Network notification asking hospitals, health systems and doctors to report cases of children with those illnesses.

"We have not have had reported cases in PA but we have asked for reports," Levine said.

In New York State, three deaths were linked to the pediatric syndrome, which causes inflammation in critical organs, according to the Times.

"Initially we thought COVID-19 didn't affect children, and now we're dealing with a disturbing issue where we have about 100 cases of an inflammatory disease in children that seems to be created by the virus," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said today.