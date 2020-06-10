Elysburg, Pa. – There is no set opening date yet for Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg. The park, which typically opens in April, has its 2020 season on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions.

An updated calendar posted on their Facebook page and website shows dates crossed off through early July. A post on the Facebook page on Monday said, “We don’t know a definite opening date for the amusement park just yet, but hope to be able to share some good news soon! We are currently completing off-season projects and awaiting additional guidance.”

Knoebels is situated in both Northumberland and Columbia counties. Those counties will not move to the “green” reopening phase in Pennsylvania until Friday, June 12. Under the green phase, gatherings of more than 250 people are not permitted, and social distancing and masking is still required.

It is unclear at this point how the popular amusement resort would address the crowd issue. There is no admission fee to get into Knoebels and no single entrance area into the park, in which attendees could be counted.

Some of the other parks in the state, including Hershey Park, have discussed opening on a reservation only basis.

One feature of the 2020 season was supposed to be the opening of the 32-passenger thrill ride, Tornado. The ride has eight cars that hold four passengers each in individual seats facing the inside of the car. Once the ride reaches speed moving in a circle, it tilts 20 degrees and lifts the cars up to 15 feet from ground level. The new ride will be located near the StratosFEAR drop tower and Kreepers Pumpkin Patch.

Sister companies Knoebels Lumber remains open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Nickel Plate Bar & Grill will remain open for takeout orders from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 4 to 7 p.m. Monday. Outdoor dining also is available.