Danville, Pa. – The pediatric inflammatory disease patient at Geisinger Medical Center is “recovering well,” according to Geisinger’s chief executive officer and president, Dr. Jaewon Ryu.

In a press conference on Friday, Ryu said the Danville campus has not had any other reported pediatric inflammatory disease cases since the first one was confirmed around May 22. The current patient has been at the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital and was discharged from the intensive care unit. The patient is now in a regular bed, Ryu said.

Ryu said the hospital system continues to keep a close eye on the disease track and added that pediatric inflammatory disease is still relatively rare. The hospital system also continues to monitor coronavirus. “Even though we’ve been at this for 11 or 12 weeks, it’s still early,” Ryu said.

Cases of COVID-19 across the Geisinger campuses, which also includes locations in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, continue to go down. As of May 29, Geisinger has tested over 23,000 patients. The number of positive cases continue to stay around 15 percent, Ryu said. Of those positive cases, 18 percent have required hospitalization.

Many patients have been able to recover at home and Geisinger monitors those patients with phone calls. Only 47 patients COVID-19 were admitted to Geisinger campuses as of Friday morning, Ryu said. “That is the lowest number that we’ve had since the early portion of April.” Some of the COVID-19 units at Geisinger hospitals are now being closed due to lack of need.

Ryu pointed out that studies have shown that hospitals are seeing less heart attack and stroke patients in recent months, “which suggests that people may be quietly dealing with them at home.” It is important for people to realize that the hospital doors are not closed for emergencies at this time. “The Covid patients in the hospital were still just a small fraction of activity,” Ryu said.

As segments in northcentral Pennsylvania region begin to reopen, Geisinger also is beginning to phase in elective and non-emergent services. Surgeries are now being scheduled, though Ryu pointed out they have never stopped doing emergency procedures.

The Geisinger analytics team is paying close attention to COVID-19 data and patterns, as counties such as Montour Snyder, and Centre go into the state’s green reopening phase. Lycoming and Clinton counties will enter the green phase on June 5. In the green phase, all businesses, including malls, gyms, hair salons, nail salons, and restaurants, will be allowed to reopen at a limited capacity. However, Ryu stressed this is not a time to become lax in prevention of COVID-19. It is still important to continue staying at home when you can, practice social distancing, masking, hand washing, and hand sanitizing, he said.

“We’re not in the clear. In a very short burst we can be right back to where we started,” Ryu said.