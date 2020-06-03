Nicholas Meats earned a local government board's approval recently to construct a medical screening facility outside its plant in Loganton, Clinton County.

The screening facility will be used to take the temperature of workers and visitors, using thermoimaging technology that requires "no touch" between the health care provider and the person being screened.

Currently, a modular trailer with two doors is used below the plant's parking lot to screen people coming and going, with a health care worker doing temperature checks.

Brian Miller, director of sustainability, testified at the zoning appeals board hearing held at the Greene Township building on May 26. The proposed building will need to be placed within a foot and a half of a property line with PPL. The utility has a roadside station on Route 880 immediately adjacent to the Nicholas plant.

Typically, an accessory building like this would have to be 10 feet from a property line in Greene Township's industrial district.

Meatpacking has been declared an essential industry, Miller said, and Nicholas supplies meat to a number of chains, including "Aldi, Food Lion, and Giant."

The building will allow for "temperature checks on employees and visitors as they exit and enter the facility without the need to unnecessarily expose a health care worker," Miller said in response to questions from a Fox Rothschild attorney representing Nicholas.

The system will be plugged into workers' attendance records, so people that were absent from work will be "flagged" and receive extra testing wen returning to work, Miller said.

Miller said that putting the screening facility on top of the recently paved parking lot and farther from the property line would be prohibitively expensive, costing "hundreds of thousands" of dollars.

No neighbors objected to the building at the hearing.

Two big top tents on the other side of the current screening building are being used for meetings, Miller said. A worker leaving the plant on May 26 said they were being used for extra break space.

"You go home if anyone is suspected of having covid," the worker said. According to him, all workers at Nicholas tested for covid-19 have returned to work.

Once Nicholas receives building permits, it expects the 1,000 square foot building will take about four months to build.

