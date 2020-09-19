Lewisburg, Pa. – Bucknell University now recommends students stay within a 30-mile radius of Lewisburg unless they are traveling on a Bucknell-sponsored trip.

The university updated its travel policy for students this week.

If a student has an extenuating circumstance that requires them to leave the area, they may notify the dean of students in advance, according to Bucknell’s website.

If a student leaves the area, they are required to quarantine off-campus for eight days. A negative COVID-19 test result will be required in order for the student to return to university housing and attend in-person classes.

Students who have traveled beyond the 30-mile radius without notifying the dean of students and completing the quarantine and testing will be required to leave campus and finish the semester remotely, according to the website.

“This policy will be consistently enforced without exception and will include students who return home for any length of time,” the policy states on the website.

The university advises students who must travel away from campus to take a change of clothing with them and personal hygiene items needed during quarantine.

The travel policy information was sent to students this week in a letter from Bucknell’s Dean of Students, Amy Badal.

The letter stated that the travel restrictions are in response to increasing reports of students leaving Lewisburg and returning to campus housing.

Since the start of the semester in August, there have been 17 COVID-19 cases on campus.

There currently are four active cases, according to Bucknell’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Students and staff at Bucknell are tested every two weeks.

The university currently has more than 3,000 students on campus.