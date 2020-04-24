Harrisburg, Pa. -- Governor Tom Wolf said the state will provide additional funding for Pennsylvania food banks, which are essential for helping Pennsylvanians get through the COVID-19 health crisis.

With the sudden loss of so many families' incomes, the Commonwealth's food banks have been under extra strain.

“COVID-19 has caused severe economic stress for many Pennsylvanians, and as a result our food banks have been working in overdrive with unprecedented demand,” Gov. Wolf said. “We’re proud of the Pennsylvanians who are sacrificing so much for the greater good. We’ll continue to push hard and advocate on their behalf, because no one should have to go without when they’re doing their part to save lives.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has received $14.9 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for The Emergency Food Assistance Program in Pennsylvania (TEFAP), which helps the state's emergency food assistance network to feed hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians. The funding was approved through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed on March 18.

$3.75 million from the TEFAP money will be given directly to 18 food banks across Pennsylvania to cover expenses for storage, transportation, and distribution of food. The department will also donate $11.15 million in USDA foods including meats, vegetables, canned goods, cereal, rice, pasta, eggs, and other goods to the state's food banks.

The food and funding will be distributed to all 67 counties and distributed according to population and need.

Through an emergency contract with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will also provide Hunger-Free Pennsylvania and their network $1 million in emergency funding.

“COVID-19 has turned Pennsylvania upside down and forced thousands out of jobs as we work to flatten the curve, but we’re not willing to accept hunger as our next pandemic,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “We’ll do whatever we can to support our charitable food system, it’s a system that’s supporting hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians doing their part to slow the spread for the health of Pennsylvania.”

Hunger-Free Pennsylvania is the state's largest nonprofit charitable food provider. The funding will be distributed based on population and demand across their network of 18 food banks.

“Since this crisis began in early March, our food banks and pantries have been working hard to continue to meet the needs of the more than 1.5 million Pennsylvanians who were already facing hunger, while also stepping up to support our neighbors who are newly out of work and need assistance,” said Hunger-Free Pennsylvania Executive Director Sheila Christopher. “At a time when our members are serving more individuals in need than ever before, we are incredibly grateful for the support of Governor Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture for identifying resources that will help us continue to meet the critical need.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has provided guidance to food assistance agencies to continue taking safety precautions while serving those in need. Those who are experiencing food insecurity as a result of COVID-19 are eligible for state and federal food assistance, and are encouraged to call their nearest pantry if they need help.