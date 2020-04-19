Washington, D.C. -- Earlier this week, the National Safety Council (NSC) along with over 50 partner organizations sent a request to Vice President Mike Pence urging the federal government to provide COVID-19 testing to workers who are at risk and providing essential business services.
Priority, they say, will be given to the healthcare sector, but NSC is also asking the government to provide tests for businesses such as grocery stores.
The primary concern is that about a quarter of people with the coronavirus are asymptomatic, so workers could be at risk for catching or spreading COVID-19 without even realizing it.
"We cannot flatten the curve without protecting our nation's workers, many of whom have continued reporting to traditional worksites in the midst of this global pandemic, unable to work remotely," said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "We must protect these workers, and one of the best ways to do so is by conducting more tests. As soon as tests are widely available, we expect that our nation's employers will have access to them."
As of April 1, 55 states and territories required closures of businesses considered nonessential and 28 prohibited in-person work for nonessential businesses. While most businesses classified as essential have put extra safety measures in place, NSC insists that testing is necessary to keep workers and the general public safe.
The full letter is available to read here.
Groups that cosigned the letter include:
