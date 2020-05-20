Harrisburg, Pa. – The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank highlighted the support of three major food manufacturers who donated funds and products to meet the community's need for food.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, contributions from The Hershey Company in partnership with Land O’Lakes and American Sugar Refining, Inc. (ASR) help the food bank continue to distribute food to some of the most vulnerable populations, including children and seniors.

“We want to thank The Hershey Company, Land O’Lakes and ASR for their significant donations of funds and food,” said Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

“The $50,000 from Hershey will help us provide thousands of crisis response boxes, which will be supplemented by the donation of macaroni and cheese from Land O’Lakes. We are also grateful for ASR’s donation of Domino® Sugar from its Baltimore refinery," Arthur continued. "These gifts are inspiring examples of our business partners stepping up to help ensure that no one in central Pennsylvania goes hungry during this crisis. Support like this makes all the difference.”

The contributions from three leading food manufacturers highlight the value the companies place on the role of food banks play in supporting communities. Additionally, by rallying around a shared cause in a specific community, the partners were able to amplify each other’s effort to create an impact of significantly larger scale.

The Hershey Company: $50,000

As a long-time supporter of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, The Hershey Company regularly provides both product and financial support to the organization. Throughout COVID-19 crisis, the company has committed more than $70,000 to the organization, with $50,000 given in May.

“As a company, The Hershey Company has always supported our communities, both in good times and in bad – it is part of our legacy,” said Leigh Horner, Vice President, Corporate Communications and Global Sustainability.

Land O’ Lakes Matches Hershey with product donation

To meet the food bank’s continued need for dairy products, Land O’Lakes delivered 30,000 pounds worth of dairy-based products including, cheese and frozen macaroni and cheese, to the food pantry in May.

“Advocating for and supporting the places that produce and deliver the food for this country has always been an important priority for Land O’Lakes. Current circumstances have only reinforced how much more needs to be done,” said Morgan Kinross-Wright, VP of community relations and executive director of the Land O’Lakes Foundation. “Hershey has been a strong partner for us over the years, and we wanted to step up alongside them in one of our communities where our farmers and employees live.”

American Sugar Refining, Inc. (ASR): 10,000 pounds of sugar

Baking and cooking at home together are comforting activities for families forced to quarantine at home. To help meet their needs, ASR joined Land O’Lakes today in its donation by providing 10,000 pounds of sugar to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

“We’re proud to join The Hershey Company and Land O’Lakes in supporting the tremendous work of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank,” said Tim Noud, Refinery Manager at ASR’s Baltimore refinery.

Collectively, these donations will help continue the food bank’s critical efforts to support local communities in the weeks ahead and provide assistance for those most impacted by COVID-19 in the area.