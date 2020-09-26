Coal Township, Pa. – The National Guard was deployed on Saturday to help Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township manage a coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement was made on the facility’s website Friday evening.

National Guard members will begin staffing support, which includes care of patients, transport, and help with general departments such as housekeeping.

As of Friday, Mountain View announced on their website that there were 97 confirmed resident cases of coronavirus and 29 staff cases.

There are 79 active resident cases and 19 active staff cases, according to the website.

In addition, 10 residents and two staff have displayed a new onset of respiratory symptoms within the past 72 hours.

The long-term care facility, located at 2050 Trevorton Road, reported their first COVID-19 case earlier this month. Administrators have been updating the daily case numbers on their website.

Geisinger Health System has been assisting Mountain View with education of staff on proper personal protective equipment and infectious disease control as part of the Regional Response Health Collaborative program.

This is the second long-term care home in Northumberland County to require the assistance of the National Guard.

Last month, the Milton Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center had a coronavirus outbreak that caused the death of more than 30 residents.

At least 108 residents and 59 staff were infected.

The National Guard was deployed to the long-term care facility and residents were transferred to other locations, including some Geisinger sites.

There have been eight long-term care facilities in Northumberland County with coronavirus cases. This includes a tally of 301 cases among residents, 79 staff cases and 46 deaths.

Mountain View has been following the proper mitigation guidelines, including restricting visitors, wearing the proper personal protective equipment and testing staff and residents, according to the website.