Muncy -- The Consolidated Sportsmen of Muncy Creeks have finished their annual trout stocking for the year, ending their completion announcement with both good and bad news. Although trout fishing in Lycoming and Sullivan Counties is conducive to social distancing, not everything is resuming normally.

The bad news: The Dick Harner Kids' Trout Derby has been canceled for 2020. The Derby is usually held on the first Sunday in May at Van Rensselaer Park near George A. Ferrell Elementary School in Picture Rocks, but was tentatively rescheduled for June 7. Now, the Derby is canceled entirely. Next year's Derby is scheduled for May 2, 2021.

The good news: This year's trout stocking went extremely well, with volunteers adjusting well to the change in trout season dates by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Stocking concluded on Memorial Day Weekend, with an additional distribution of trout due to the cancellation of the Trout Derby. In total, the Sportsmen stocked 11,183 yearling trout and 82 two- and three-year-old trout into local streams for people of all ages who enjoy fishing; with plenty of big trout held over for next year’s stocking.

The Sportsmen will be holding their next meeting on Wednesday, June 3 at Bodine Park in Hughesville at 7 p.m.

Now that stocking is over, the Sportsmen will be undertaking their biggest project in 25 years.

After over 60 years of raising trout at the Faus Nursery outside of Hughesville, the Sportsmen will replace and upgrade the facility with a brand new nursery. The new nursery will allow the Sportsmen to raise approximately 4,500 trout in a spring-fed raceway to stock annually in local streams.

The last time the Sportsmen took on a nursery construction project was in the mid 1990's, when they opened the King Nursery outside of Picture Rocks, which supports up to 9,000 trout each year and was integral to establishing the annual Trout Derby.

Any businesses or individuals interested in supporting or sponsoring this project through financial or other support can learn more at MuncyCreeks.org.