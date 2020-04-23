Williamsport — It was a moment Sarah Kudlack and her husband Frank, owners and operators of the Mountain Top Distillery in Duboistown, Pa., patiently waited for as the first box of freshly made hand sanitizer left their place of business.

It was not an easy turnaround, especially with supplies limited all around the globe, but the couple and their small business came through to help the community.

To date, they’ve supplied delivery drivers, healthcare workers, and many more individuals and businesses with their efforts. It’s not an easy process, but Mountain Top has met the needs of many, even offering three bottles to individuals for a special Sunday opening earlier in the month.

This Sunday, Mountain Top will be selling bottles of their hand sanitizer to the public. The event will start at 1 p.m. and run through to 5 p.m. Each customer will be allowed to purchase up to three bottles for $3 apiece. This is the only day the distillery will be offering public access to hand sanitizer.

“We got bottles in and have made a second and third batch,” Sarah Kudlack said. “We got a lot of it distributed out to businesses. We are still working on it. It’s a heck of a list to make your way through. We just kind of handle it a day at a time.”

Kudlack and her husband go through the list themselves and pick out the people, groups, or businesses that they feel are in the most need. It’s a difficult process, because they want to help as many people as they can, but some sacrifices have to be made to meet the demand.

“We did open up last Sunday for a personal use hand sanitizer day,” Sarah Kudlack said. “People could buy three bottles for personal use. We did that in an effort to get people what they wanted or needed. We’re still waiting for another batch of bottles.”

Giving out bottles to the public is costly, especially when trying to keep inventory for those in the most need. Bottles cost money and most distilleries do all their ordering in bulk at the beginning of the year. Every distillery that has converted alcohol to hand sanitizer has faced a shortage of bottles. So has the nation and world for that matter. It’s tough, but the Kudlack’s have stayed committed to helping.

They have rolled off three batches of hand sanitizer and continued the process. Bottles are becoming the one thing to hold them up, once they come in, they are quickly filled and shipped out to people all over the state.

“There is a shortage of bottles and that’s super difficult,” Sarah Kudlack said. “We are working on getting larger bottles that people could use to refill. It’s hard to come by things like that. We’re working on a lot of different things it’s just taking time.”

Mountain Top has also filled a void for alcohol as they have offered delivery of any of their products throughout the state. Mountain Top continues to produce alcohol, and has continued to take orders for its spirits throughout the shutdown. State Liquor stores might be opening slowly to take orders, but Mountain Top has remained opened. Orders can be placed through the website at www.mountaintopdistillery.com.

Related reading: Alcohol becomes hand sanitizer: Local business helps through difficult times