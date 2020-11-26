Montoursville, Pa. – Montoursville Area School District announced that Loyalsock Valley Elementary School will move to remote instruction through December 4 due to several positive COVID-19 cases.

In a Facebook post Wednesday evening, the district said the building has reached the 2% positivity level of the student population testing positive within a 14-day period. According to metrics recently established by the school board, a district building must close when the 2% threshold is reached.

Though a building closure would typically be three to five days, the district is on holiday break through Monday, November 30. Remote instruction will take place December 1 through 3, according to the post.

A large number of building staff who have been identified as close contacts must quarantine for 14 days, leaving the school short-staffed and unable to provide in-person instruction until the quarantine period is over on December 4.

Not all families at Montoursville Area School District have internet access, according to the district. In the post, officials advised families without internet access may come to the parking lot of the elementary school to gain access to a hotspot in order to download the lessons on Google classroom. Camp Susque in Trout Run also offers hotspot access.

Bagged lunches for the period between December 1 and 3 will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and again from 3 to 4 p.m. with drive-up service at the school.

The district began the school year in a hybrid learning model, but changed to five-day-a-week in-person instruction for elementary schools on October 12 and on October 19 for middle and high school students.

