Montoursville, Pa. – Montoursville Area School District’s C. E. McCall Middle School is moving to remote instruction through December 9 due to staffing issues related to COVID-19.

In an email to parents on Monday afternoon, superintendent Christina Bason said the school is closing due to “many individuals being considered ‘close contacts’ to those who have tested positive for Covid.”

Students will be taught asynchronously for the period of December 1 through 9. The students will be required to log into Google classroom on December 1 for further instruction on expectations while working remotely, Bason said in the email. Middle school students will return to the building for in-person instruction on December 10.

Families without internet access will need to go to the parking lot of any of the schools to access a hotspot. Camp Susque in Trout Run also has hotspot access, according to Bason. District officials had previously noted that not every family in Montoursville Area School District currently has internet access.

Loyalsock Valley Elementary School also moved to remote instruction. Tomorrow, December 1, would have been the first day students returned to school after Thanksgiving break. Instead, students will learning remotely December 1 through 3 due to several students testing positive for COVID-19.

The building had reached the 2% positivity level of the student population testing positive within a 14-day period. According to metrics recently established by the school board, a district building must close when the 2% threshold is reached. The elementary school is slated to re-open for in-person learning on Friday, December 4.

Montoursville Area School District started the school year in a hybrid learning model. At an October board meeting, the board approved the middle and high school switching to five-day-a-week in-person instruction as of October 19. The elementary schools went back to in-person instruction as of October 12.