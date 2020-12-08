Montoursville, Pa. – Montoursville Area High School will move to remote instruction through January 4, 2021 due to four positive cases of COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, superintendent Christina Bason said administrators learned today of the four positive cases at the high school “that require ‘close contact’ tracing. Therefore, will need to move the high school students to remote instruction beginning December 9, 2020,” Bason said in the letter.

The high school will remain in remote instruction until the end of the holiday break. Students will return to in-person instruction on January 4, 2021.

All athletic events and practices also will be suspended until in-person instruction begins again in January.

Bason outlined an option for high school students who do not have internet connectivity, as the district previously reported not all families at Montoursville Area School District have access. Those students may contact the high school office to reserve a limited number of seats at the school. The seats will only be open to those who do not have connectivity, Bason stressed.

The seats will be assigned in one of the open areas of the building, such as the cafeteria, auditorium, or library. Students will not be moving about in the building but connecting to their classrooms from that seat, Bason stated. All social distancing and mask rules must be followed. Students who feel ill must stay at home, she added.

Buses will continue to provide transportation for students reserving a seat at the school. Meals also will be provided in the building.

The high school previously switched to remote instruction for a week at the end of October due to two COVID-19 cases.

Other schools in the district have been affected by the novel coronavirus as well. C.E. McCall Middle School announced on November 30 that they were moving to remote learning through December 9 due to a number of staff having to quarantine after being identified as “close contacts” to someone who tested positive. The middle school is expected to reopen for in-person instruction on Thursday, December 10.

Loyalsock Valley Elementary School also switched to remote learning over Thanksgiving break, due to several students testing positive for COVID-19 and reaching the district’s 2% threshold to close buildings. That school opened again for in-person instruction on December 4.

Meals will be distributed out of the high school lobby from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. December 9 through 22. All children under age 18 who reside in Montoursville Area School District and high school students will be eligible for meals.