Montoursville -- Area leaders are reaching out to Governor Tom Wolf on behalf of residents of Lycoming County, which remains in yellow phase of the governor's reopening plan. On Tuesday three County commissioners sent a letter to the governor bringing to light the low case number in the county.

In his Thursday press conference, the governor said Lycoming County will remain yellow without further explanation.

According to a May 27 Facebook update by Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, "the number of positive COVID-19 cases here in Lycoming County has increased to 167 since last week and unfortunately the number of deaths has increased by 2 from a nursing home to 20 total deaths."

The coroner reported that one of the deaths "was due to head trauma after a fall from a wheelchair but also tested positive for COVID 19," reporting no deaths outside of the nursing homes in Lycoming County.

In his May 27 letter, Montoursville Mayor Steve Bagwell referenced a lack of explanation to the "science behind this order," asking for clarity.

The full text of the letter is printed below:

Governor Wolf,

Your Green Phase Order, Guidance on Dining and Professional Sports is too restrictive when you have made no significant effort to explain the science behind this order. 250 is a very round number. I do not understand why 180 is not the correct number or 750. The people need an explanation as to why 250 is the perfect number of people to be allowed to congregate. I believe in trusting experts and following their advice. I have lost confidence that there is hard science behind this or many of the other orders.

The people of my community are tough and will do what is necessary, but they need to understand why. I do not know why we cannot have high school graduations, sporting events, the festivals we love in our community, when we have so few cases. The mental health consequences are incalculable.

There may never be a vaccine. You are creating orders that have zero chance of people following for long or possibly at all. The next election will likely place someone in the governor’s office who will eliminate all the orders you make.

The focus needs to be on funding systems to identify the sick quickly, protecting the long-term care facilities, subsidizing people missing work because of illness, quarantining the ill. We need to go back to pre-vaccine health practices that allowed society to function in the past.

I will always support social distancing, wearing masks where appropriate, and good hygiene. I try to ensure that every resident in my community knows how important these practices are. I love the people of my community and our lifestyle and want to protect both. I do not want to risk anybody, but I believe that your present orders will do more harm than good. I am a reasonable man. I know if I have lost patience just about everyone else has too.

My community has done everything we can to prevent the spread. We have not had yard sales and we closed our sporting facilities, I believe, faster than any other community in the area. We have done our part. We have had less than 5 cases in our zip code the entire time.

We look forward to a solid explanation of the science behind these orders. We also request some evidence that supports the physical and mental consequences do not outweigh the benefits of the order.

Respectfully,

Steve Bagwell

Mayor of Montoursville

