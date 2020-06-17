Luzerne County -- With the county about to enter the green phase of reopening, Mohegan Sun Pocono (MSP) will reopen to the public on the morning of Monday, June 22, at 10 a.m.

The reopening will include safety and social distancing protocols, including temperature scans at all points of entry, mask requirements, and limited guest capacity.

“Over the past few months Mohegan Sun Pocono has been laser-focused on preparing our property for a safe reopen and we’re really excited to welcome back both our valued guests and more of our incredible team members on June 22,” said Anthony Carlucci, President & General Manager of MSP.

“With the guidance of industry experts, regulatory agencies, and in closely mirroring the comprehensive protocols put in place by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment’s (MGE) flagship property in Connecticut, we feel we are well-prepared for our doors to open and can’t wait to welcome guests to a clean, safe and fun environment,” Carlucci said.

Mohegan Sun Pocono temporarily closed all casino and resort operations on the evening of Monday, March 16, due to necessary precautions related to COVID-19. In the past few months, comprehensive safety protocols and technology have been implemented across MSP for guest safety, and to keep team members and the surrounding community safe and healthy.

All of these new safety features can be found at Mohegansunpocono.com.

Key measures and information include:

Non-invasive thermal cameras for both staff and guest entrances. Anyone with a temperature of 100.2 or higher will be rechecked, and if the reading is still high, they will be asked to contact a healthcare provider and return at a later time

Face masks will be required for all team members and guests

Some slot machines will be turned off and table game seating will be limited

More hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipe dispensers will be present

More frequent cleaning and disinfecting will occur

Restaurants and bars will have reduced seating; VIP lounges will have full service stations only

Safety signs and floor decals to promote social distancing

Plexiglass dividers at transactional locations

All team members will participate in a COVID-19 training program

Only two guest entrances - the main valet and hotel valet - will be open during the initial reopening

Areas of Mohegan Sun Pocono that will remain closed for the initial reopening will include valet parking, Seasons Buffet, the Poker Room, pools, and gyms.

The Hotel at Mohegan Sun Pocono will resume operations on Sunday, June 28 and will begin accepting reservations on Monday, June 22.