Shamokin Dam, PA – Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national dairy cooperative owned by dairy farm families across the U.S., has teamed up with The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, and National Beef to provide over 4,000 gallons of free milk to distribute to the public in the Valley.

The public is invited to “Pop your Trunk” to receive up to two gallons of free milk per car on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the former K-Mart Parking Lot in Shamokin Dam (soon to be the new home of W&L Nissan). The milk distribution will take place from 2- 6 p.m. and will be a drive-through style giveaway.

DFA has already donated over 100,000 gallons of milk throughout five states including Pennsylvania.

“As a dairy cooperative owned by family farmers across the country, we are dedicated to helping provide nutritious food for family tables,” said Jennifer Huson, senior director of marketing, council affairs and industry relations for DFA Northeast. “Knowing that millions of Americans are struggling right now to make ends meet and with food banks being a critical local resource to help feed those families, we knew that we had to figure out a solution.”

The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee will be volunteering throughout the day.

“This is primarily about supporting our agriculture sector in the valley and in particular the dairy farms which have been devastated by this COVID-19 economic slowdown.” said Bob Garrett, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“Like our friends at DFA, National Beef is part of our nation’s critical infrastructure, working to keep America’s food supply operating through this pandemic. This is a serious and special responsibility”, said Marcy Johnson, Director of Corporate Communication for National Beef. "We are proud to stand alongside our community partners to assist local families impacted by the effects of COVID-19."

The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way will also be distributing fabric masks to the public on Monday. This will be their last distribution of masks to the public.

Milk and masks will not be distributed before 1:45 p.m. If you arrive before 1:45 p.m, you will be asked to come back. If you’re interested in volunteering, please email Steph at: admin@gsvuw.org.

Appropriate measures will be taken to ensure health and safety during distribution. Social distancing and staying in your vehicle during distribution will be required.

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

“The health and safety of our community is and should be our greatest priority. During this time, we are especially concerned for the well-being of our most vulnerable populations and those who do not have appropriate access to resources,” said Joanne Troutman, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.