Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine continues to provide updates about mass testing and the eventual reopening of the state during Pennsylvania officials’ daily briefings to the media and public.

According to Dr. Levine, there are 885 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 42,050. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. The state is reporting 1,597 deaths.

Pennsylvania's numbers have remained under the estimated COVID-19 infection totals and the Commonwealth will continue with its plan of slowly opening on May 8. Each county and region will advance out of red and slowly make its way to green. Mass testing sites will be important to the process.

On April 20, 49 symptomatic first responders and health care workers were tested during the first day of the Wolf administration's COVID-19 testing site at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County. With a reported ability to test up to 200 a day, the test site is not being used to it's fullest capacity.

“We want more people to come to that testing site,” Levine said of the site at the Mohegan Sun in northeastern Pa. “You can either register online or call now and you can register to get a test done. It’s a drive thru site. I would encourage people to come and get tested. We are testing anybody now that has symptoms consistent with COVID-19.”

The testing site has made testing healthcare workers and those most vulnerable a priority, but are now opening up more broadly to the public.

“We have the ability now to test more people and we’d like more people to come to that site,” Levine said.

Currently, UPMC in the Susquehanna region is screening all patients for COVID-19 exposure and symptoms, and also testing appropriate patients prior to medically necessary essential procedures, according to David Lopatofsky, MD, chief medical officer, UPMC Susquehanna.

"At UPMC, we believe that testing is essential," Dr. Lopatofsky said. "Within the Susquehanna region, we plan to expand our testing capabilities as the opportunities become available to us."

UPMC plans to use a tiered approach, with the goal of first understanding the extent of the disease in their inpatient population.

"By better understanding how many patients in our facilities receiving care are symptomatic and asymptomatic, we can continue to learn about the disease progression and spread in the communities we serve," Dr. Lopatofsky added.