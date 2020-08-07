Mansfield, Pa. -- Tioga County continues to rank among the 10 Pennsylvania counties with the lowest number of positive COVID-19 tests. In the spring and summer, Mansfield University's location in rural Northcentral Pennsylvania provided a unique defense against the virus. At that time, students seemed to be strongly interested in returning to campus in the fall.

As summer has progressed, though, the rural advantage has deteriorated significantly across the country and state; rural infection rates have begun to increase. In addition, limited testing and tracing capabilities are making comprehensive safety plans difficult.

The combination of increasing infection rates regardless of population density and limited testing is requiring universities throughout the country to re-evaluate their initial plans for returning to in-person instruction, including Mansfield University.

On Monday, Mansfield University president Charles E. Patterson, PhD announced that MU will increase online course offerings in response to the continually shifting pandemic environment. There are currently no reported or confirmed cases of the coronavirus on campus.

The following adaptations are being made:

Approximately 75% of courses will be provided remotely

The remaining 25% of courses will be delivered partially or fully in-person

In-person classes are mostly restricted to laboratory courses, clinicals, student teaching, internships, and some art and music courses

Residential campus population will be reduced to approximately 1/3 of capacity

Residential students will mostly be limited to new freshmen (if they choose), students enrolled in a course with in-person requirements, international students, and students with special circumstances

MU will work to support technology needs, address student hardships, and adjust the cost of attendance with the Office of Financial Aid. The university will also continue to evaluate and adjust instruction methods and safety measures as necessary.

In Dr. Patterson's letter on Monday, he emphasized the importance of compliance with protective behavior, saying that compliance in the next days and weeks will determine the course of the semester. He called on all students, employees, community members, and visitors take care of each other by following preventive measures.

The full MU 2020 fall semester safety plan is viewable here.