Mansfield -- Mansfield University's Public Safety Training Institute (MUPSTI) has developed a new series of COVID-19 training modules for law enforcement, a resource that is available to access online. The concept was developed by Dr. Josh Battin, Dean of the Colleges of Arts and Humanities, and Scott Henry, Director of Police Services and Safety.

"The MUPSTI COVID-19 webpage provides a resource for law enforcement to help them provide service to the community in a COVID-safe manner; protecting the health of the officers as well as the people they serve," explained Police Services and Safety Instructor Mark Thompson, who developed the resource modules. "The webpage provides tips for response protocols, cleaning gear, personal protective equipment, and safe practices."

Nine modules that cover a variety of safety techniques and best practices to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. The webpage will continue to be updated as the situation evolves.

The COVID-19 resources for law enforcement webpage is available at mansfield.edu/mupsti.