Williamsport, Pa. – Another ManorCare long-term care facility in Lycoming County has reported COVID-19 cases.

ManorCare South, at 101 Leader Drive in Williamsport, has had three patients test positive for COVID-19. Those patients remain at the facility in airborne isolation units, according to Julie Beckert, assistant vice president of marketing relations at ManorCare’s corporate office in Toledo, Ohio.

Three employees have tested positive and one has recovered, according to Beckert.

“Employees go on self-quarantine when diagnosed with a positive test. The employees would have been in appropriate personal protective equipment or PPE (masks and goggles for all care, additional PPE if caring for COVID-19 positive patients), following proper hygiene protocols and we check for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 with employees and patients,” Beckert said in an email.

Beckert said full testing in-house has been done at ManorCare now that universal testing is now available to the long-term care facilities. The universal testing must be done once a week until the facility has at least two weeks of all negative test results.

“We have been advocating for testing and support it 100% since many individuals are asymptomatic. This way we can manage and contain the virus faster and reduce the spread. If the virus is in the local community or increasing, it may find its way into our centers,” Beckert said.

Previously, ManorCare Jersey Shore had an outbreak of COVID-19. The positive cases were first announced in early May. Beckert said there are currently no positive cases at the Jersey Shore facility. Last spring, a total of 76 residents tested positive, of which 53 recovered. A total of 23 residents passed away from COVID-19 related health issues, Beckert said. There were 19 employees who tested positive, and all have since recovered, she added.

Related Reading:

Long-term care facilities, including ManorCare, started putting precautions in place earlier this year including checking and monitoring symptoms of novel coronavirus for all patients, employees and visitors.

In March, the facility eliminated group activities and restricted visitors except for end of life reasons. A universal masking policy for employees was put in place, Beckert said. ManorCare has been working with the supply chain to make sure they have the appropriate supplies of personal protective equipment.

ManorCare also has been in touch with the local health department, Centers for Disease Control, and Center for Medicaid Services for guidance.

The airborne isolation units at ManorCare have barriers installed to protect other residents and employees, and to and keep higher risk patients in a focused treatment area, according to Beckert. Dedicated staff in approved PPE works in the isolation area.

Beckert said ManorCare has been in communication with residents, families, and employees regarding exposure.

“Our employees are working extremely hard and in a challenging environment. They have had to think outside the box to keep families and patients informed and connected, change how we serve meals, deliver therapy and present activities while maintaining social distancing, hygiene practices and wearing PPE. They are true health care heroes and deserve to be recognized as such,” Beckert said in her email.