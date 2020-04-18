Danville, Pa. – A month ago, 48-year-old Daniel Bisset Jr.’s life was hanging by a thread. He was in the intensive care unit at Geisinger struggling to stay alive as he fought COVID-19.

But, thanks to the care of medical staff at Geisinger and innovative treatment, Bisset Jr., of Clarks Summit, will be going home Saturday, said his sister, Lisa Harvey, during a teleconference on Thursday.

“He has always been a fighter,” Harvey said.

A few weeks ago, things were not looking good for Bisset Jr. At one point, doctors said he had a five percent chance of living.

His ordeal began shortly after he attended a beer festival on March 7 in Brooklyn, N.Y. Bisset Jr. began feeling lousy after returning home. He visited his doctor and was tested for COVID-19, but it came up negative, Harvey said.

Bisset Jr.’s condition worsened, and a second COVID-19 test was done but that, too, turned out negative. By March 16, Bisset Jr. had trouble breathing.

The next day he was at Geisinger Danville in a medical coma and in isolation.

Harvey, who lives in Centre Hall, kept vigil over her brother over the course of his 25-day hospital stay. “I pretty much sat vigil at my brother’s side, as much as I could through a glass window,” Harvey said.

Bisset Jr. wasn’t the only one in his family battling COVID-19. His father, Daniel Bisset Sr. and mother, Josie, also became ill. Harvey believes Bisset Sr. contracted COVID-19 shortly after he stopped at his son's home on March 14 to pick up papers. Bisset Jr. had told his father not to come over but he insisted, Harvey said.

He became ill a short time later and had a COVID-19 test which came up negative. Sadly, Bisset Sr., age 75, passed away March 26 at a hospital near his home in Wilkes-Barre. A second COVID-19 test done after his death showed positive results.

Bisset Jr.’s mother, who is 73, also became critically ill. At one point, she was in ICU at Geisinger at the same time as Bisset Jr. She is now recovering at home, Harvey said.

Dr. John Sobuto, critical care physician who oversaw Bisset Jr.’s treatment team, initially did not think he was going to live. Bisset Jr. was Geisinger’s first COVID-19 case, Sobuto said. Data from patient treatment in China had indicated a grim prognosis for COVID-19 patients needing ventilators. When Sobuto first saw CAT scans of Bisset Jr.’s chest, he thought it looked similar to what doctors in China had seen in patients. “My first thought was I was scared for Dan,” Sobuto said.

Bisset Jr. was at maximum capacity with the ventilator, and with few options available Sobuto decided to try ECMO to save his young patient. ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) is a heart and lung bypass machine. It takes the process over of oxygenating the patient’s lungs, Sobuto said. “It helps the lungs to weather the storm,” Sobuto said.

Sobuto said he knew there was a great chance that ECMO would not be successful for Bisset Jr., as the Chinese had not had much success treating their COVID-19 patients with this procedure. “The decision to put him on wasn’t one we took lightly. There was a big risk,” Sobuto said. Evan Gajkowski, ECMO Coordinator at Geisinger, concurred. “Sometimes ECMO isn’t right for everybody.” Bisset was on ECMO for 10 days, Gajkowski added.

As the days went on, Harvey continued to visit Bisset Jr. at the hospital. When visitation was eventually restricted, she communicated with Bisset Jr. via an iPad as she sat in the waiting room. Bisset Jr. also had an iPad in his room. His wife Shannon, who was home in isolation, also was able to communicate with him via FaceTime. “That iPad gave an immense amount of, almost like, security,” Harvey said.

John Harahus, RN, head of Geisinger’s Biocontainment Unit Team, was on Bisset’s floor and started talking with Harvey every day. He remembers her saying, “I think people downplayed this, like it was the flu. This isn’t the flu.” Harvey, who had to deal with the loss of her father and the near loss of her brother, described often feeling like “this is a nightmare, and somebody needs to wake me up because this can’t possibly be happening.”

By April 9, Bisset Jr.’s condition had improved. No longer comatose, his personality and sense of humor was starting to emerge again. Harahus asked Bisset Jr. if he wanted to “get a craft beer after this.” His response? “Anything but Corona,” Harahus recalled.

Bisset Jr. was discharged to a round of applause from more than 100 Geisinger staff members as he was wheeled out of the hospital on a stretcher. He went to a rehabilitation center for a week where he is doing physical and occupational therapy, Harvey said. “I am thankful for the medical staff, who have basically done everything they can to give my brother life,” Harvey said.

Harvey wants the public to know how important it is to follow guidelines such as social distancing, staying home, and washing hands. Anyone can contract COVID-19 and potentially become gravely ill. “This is not something to take lightly. This is not the flu. This is not a cold. This virus kills. It’s taken my dad. It’s taken my brother to having to learn how to walk again. His hand tremors,” she said.

Bisset Jr. was healthy up until the point he contracted COVID-19. He did not have underlying health conditions or comorbidities, according to Harvey. Bisset Jr. is 6 feet tall, a larger build, and he had worked in construction. He put some weight on since he had been home for a few months due to a knee surgery, she said. “He was a pretty healthy overall guy who was just out living his life,” Harvey said.

Harahus and colleagues also stressed the importance of the public taking COVID-19 seriously. “It’s not a joke. People are downplaying this,” Harahus said. Many people have taken to social media to call the pandemic a hoax or deemphasize the importance of mitigation efforts. “This is not the regular flu,” he echoed.

“It’s serious. Right now, it’s our new normal,” Harvey said. “We need to adapt.”