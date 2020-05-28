Two area malls are ready to reopen this weekend as their counties go into the “green” reopening phase on Friday.

Susquehanna Valley Mall near Selinsgrove, Snyder County, will open its doors Friday at 11 a.m. Not all stores will be open though. Some stores are still waiting for seasonal merchandise to prepare to open again.

Most of the restaurants in the mall as well as the barbershop and nail salon will be open, according to Sharon Leonard, marketing manager for Susquehanna Valley Mall. The barbershop and nail salon, Golden Nails, will be on an appointment only basis.

One of the stores that won’t be open is Books-A-Million. In an email to customers last week, the chain announced they were closing the Selinsgrove location permanently.

Leonard suggested shoppers check the website www.susquehannavalleymall.com for updates on which stores will be open. Stores that are open will have a tag stating now open.

As of Thursday evening, there were 13 stores listed on the website as opening on Friday, May 29. Other stores, such as Maurices, The Children’s Place, Victoria’s Secret, and Bath and Body Works are still listed as temporarily closed.

Boscov’s has been open since May 10 shortly after Snyder County was approved to go into the state’s yellow opening phase. Mall stores with outside entrances were permitted to open during the yellow phase.

A walk through the mall’s corridors will be a different experience than pre-pandemic times. To promote social distancing, there will be one-way traffic flow. “Arrows are placed on the floor indicating the direction shoppers should navigate through the mall as well as graphics reminding shoppers to maintain six feet distancing,” Leonard said.

“All mall entrances will be open with signage indicating which doors are for entering and which are for exiting,” Leonard said.

The mall is following guidelines set forth by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control, Leonard said. This means wearing masks will be encouraged. Sanitization efforts also are being increased. Some of the benches have been removed to encourage social distancing, Leonard said.

The hours for the mall be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Monday from 11 a.m. to noon will be reserved for customers at high risk of COVID-19 including those ages 65 and older, Leonard said.

Nittany Valley Mall in State College, Centre County, also will be opening tomorrow. Centre County was approved to move into the green reopening phase earlier this week. According to the mall’s Facebook page, hours will be Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As of Thursday night, the mall’s website www.shopnittanymall.com listed stores that are temporarily closed but did not specifically list stores that will be open on Friday. A representative of Nittany Valley Mall did not immediately return a reporter’s inquiry.

Both malls were initially going to reopen on May 8 when Snyder and Centre counties were moved into the yellow reopening phase. However, Governor Tom Wolf’s office clarified the day prior that malls are considered indoor recreation and were not permitted to reopen until their counties were moved into the green phase.

