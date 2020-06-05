Pennsdale, Pa. – After being closed for more than two months, Lycoming Mall will be reopening on Friday, June 5, as Lycoming County enters the “green” reopening phase.

Hours at the mall will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon through 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from mall officials posted on Wednesday night.

Customers will be encouraged to wear masks and social distancing will be required. Individual store guidelines may vary, mall officials said in the Facebook post.

Mall management has confirmed the following stores and restaurants will be open: American Eagle, AT&T, Auntie Anne's, Brookside Homes, Champs, Dino's, Europe Nails, Footlocker, Hallmark, Kid's Footlocker, Old Navy, and Shoe Dept.

Because they have external entrances, Dick's Sporting Goods, Books-A-Million, and Burlington Coat Factory opened last month when Lycoming County went into the "yellow" phase. Updates on additional store openings will be posted on the Lycoming Mall Facebook page and website www.shoplycomingmall.com.

Many national retailers are still in a slow process of reopening their stores across the country. This means some retailers will not be open this weekend at the Lycoming Mall.

In a Facebook post, Maurice’s manager Jessica Lukowsky said the store will not be reopening on Friday. “We will be working behind the scenes to get our location open soon – we will not be reopening when Lycoming County goes green this Friday (6/5),” Lukowsky wrote.

The women's clothing store is currently making adaptations to keep their team and customers safe. Maurice’s will continue to offer by-appointment shopping services and will implement door-side pickup service, according to the post. Customers will be able to use fitting rooms, but only every other room will be available to allow for social distancing. Returns will be accepted, but it will be a zero-touch process. To make a return, the customer will hold the tag up to the scanner and will drop the items in a sanitized holding bin, Lukowsky wrote. Cleaning and disinfecting practices will be amped up as well.

Other malls in the region, including Susquehanna Valley Mall near Selinsgrove and Nittany Mall in State College, reopened on May 29 when their respective counties entered the green phase. According to those mall websites, many popular stores including Victoria’s Secret, Bath and Body Works, Claire’s, and Spencer’s Gifts are still not open. Those same stores will not be open this weekend at Lycoming Mall.

Regal Cinema at the mall also shows on their website that they are still temporarily closed. A message on their website referred people to continue to check back for updates.

At nearby Lycoming Crossings shopping complex, Ulta Beauty opened their doors on Monday, June 1. Other retailers, including Michaels and Five Below, reopened in May.

Lycoming Mall initially was going to reopen on May 8 when Lycoming County was moved into the yellow reopening phase. However, Governor Tom Wolf’s office clarified the day prior that malls are considered indoor recreation and were not permitted to reopen until their counties were moved into the green phase.