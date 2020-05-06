WeDidIt_GivingTuesday_2020.jpg

Williamsport -- Facing a great need for fundraising to address the additional challenges area nonprofits and service organizations are dealing with, the Lycoming County United Way joined in #GivingTuesdayNow on Tuesday, May 5.

#GivingTuesdayNow was a global day of giving and unity, added to the regularly scheduled Dec. 1, 2020 #GivingTuesday campaign – as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

Lycoming County United Way and First Community Foundation Partnership (FCFP) asked donors to help secure a $10,000 challenge issued by M&T Bank, which was accomplished by mid-afternoon. Then a second business, Culligan Water Conditioning of North Central PA, issued a second $10,000 challenge which was met before midnight. 

"With a true passion to help others, our region raised a total of $40,000 to support local nonprofits and their work relating to this crisis through the COVID-19 United Community Funds," according to United Way leadership.

"Thank you to our partners, our donors, and especially those who are helping to battle this pandemic." 

