Lycoming County -- A global day of giving and unity to support those impacted by COVID-19, called #GivingTuesdayNow, is set to be held on Tuesday, May 5.

The Lycoming County United Way will be taking part in the event to help with the health, education, and financial stability of those in Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties.

#GivingTuesdayNow is designed to drive generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world. "Generosity will bring people of all races, faiths, and political views together for a while, giving everyone the power to make a positive change. Everyone can stand together (virtually) and give back, no matter who or where they are," according to the United Way.

In addition to Lycoming County United Way’s commitment to other COVID-19 responses, most recently in partnership with the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, they are concerned about the overwhelming need in our communities.

Many people have been forced to access community resources that they never before needed. Loss of jobs and income have put additional pressure on community action agencies, food pantries, homeless shelters, and others who need help now more than ever.

“We are so grateful for our community partners and others in our communities who are on the front lines taking care of those most vulnerable. Our hearts are broken by the impact COVID-19 is having on so many and so we will do whatever it takes to raise funds so our United Way can be there today and when the next crisis rocks are community,” said Ron Frick, President of the Lycoming County United Way. Frick said, “Our goal is to raise at least $10,000 on this day, which is half the amount raised on #GivingTuesday a few months ago.”

People can show their generosity in a variety of ways during #GivingTuesdayNow, whether it’s helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to causes; every act of generosity counts. The global movement will emphasize opportunities to give back to communities and causes in safe ways that allow for social connections even while practicing physical distancing.

“As a global community, we can mourn this moment of extreme crisis while also finding the opportunity to support one another. We each have the power to make an impact with acts of generosity, no matter how small, and to ensure the sustainability of organizations and services that are crucial to the care and support of our communities,” said Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday.

“#GivingTuesdayNow is a chance for us to stand united and use grassroots generosity to show that we are all in this together, beginning to end. Even as many face financial uncertainty, generosity is not about size," continued Curran. "From calling an elderly neighbor to chat to offering translation help; from showing gratitude to our healthcare workers to donating to your local food bank, every act of kindness is a beacon of hope in this crisis. We all have something to give, and every act of human consideration and kindness matters.”

Those interested in joining The Lycoming County United Way’s #GivingTuesdayNow efforts can visit their website at www.lcuw.org.

For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesdayNow on Twitter. For youth interested in joining the movement, visit GivingTuesdayKids.org for inspiration and project ideas.