Harrisburg, Pa. -- State Senator Gene Yaw (R - 23) and Representative Garth Everett (R - 84) have sponsored legislation in the form of two bills to reopen restaurants, bars, and private clubs, excluding nightclubs and music venues, located in "yellow and green" designated counties.

Under the legislation, establishments would be required to follow several safety rules to continue operating responsibly.

“Establishments operating dine-in or outdoor services must meet and follow all precautionary and social distancing requirements under our proposals, and mirror a majority of the CDC directives,” Sen. Yaw said. “The provisions in this legislation would remain in effect until the Disaster Declaration is terminated and establishments are allowed to return to normal dine-in operations.”

“Recent reports have indicated that over 60 percent of small businesses in Pennsylvania will close permanently if this government shutdown continues,” said Rep. Everett. “And the service sector has been especially hit hard with April data showing that the Pennsylvania restaurant industry faces a staggering $1.8 billion in losses. I don't know how our economy or state budget for that matter recovers from such a revenue loss if we do not act now to get our small businesses and their employees safely back to work soon.”

Under the first bill, establishments with decks, patios, and courtyards could open outdoor dining areas as long as tables are distanced at least 6 feet from each other. This does not include sidewalk areas that have regular foot traffic. Businesses that do not have existing outdoor seating could create temporary outdoor seating, for example by sectioning off part of a parking lot. Temporary parking lot dining areas would need to be roped off, with a single entry point.

The second bill would allow businesses to seat a limited number of patrons inside of the establishment, following the same table distancing rules as outdoor dining, up to a maximum of 50% capacity.

All of the following rules would also be in place: