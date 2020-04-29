Williamsport -- A new Lycoming County Administrative Order was issued on April 27 which extends the closure of the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas and all Magisterial District Courts of the 29th Judicial District until at least May 15, 2020. Essential functions will still be performed.

Lycoming County jury selections scheduled for June 1 through June 5, 2020 have been canceled. All jury trials scheduled for the trial term June through July will be continued.

Court of Common Pleas

The Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas will continue to perform the following essential functions during the court closure:

Emergency bail review and habeas corpus hearings

Gagnon 1 (probation/parole violation) hearings

Bench warrant hearings pursuant to Pennsylvania Rule of Criminal Procedure 150

Juvenile delinquency detention

Juvenile emergency shelter and detention hearings

Temporary protection from abuse hearings

Emergency petitions for child custody or pursuant to any provision of the Juvenile Act

Emergency petitions for guardianship

Civil mental health reviews (50 P.S. § 7302)

Emergency equity civil matters (injunctions and stays)

Any pleading or motion relating to public health concerns and involving immediate and irreparable harm

Additionally, the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas will begin adding the following proceedings on a limited basis during the court closure:

Final protection from abuse, contempt, and modification

Juvenile delinquency

Custody

Child and spousal support

Guardianship of alleged incapacitated persons

Any other matters with minimal person-to-person contact

Preliminary hearings, arraignments, guilty pleas, and sentencings for incarcerated defendants will continue to be held through communication technology. Non-essential matters that can be handled remotely may proceed as scheduled.

Filing documents concerning essential functions can be done through the mail or the "filing drop box" located in the Lycoming County Courthouse lobby. The document and filing fee (check or money order only) must be in a closed envelope addressed to the appropriate filing office and a self-addressed, prepaid envelope must be enclosed for the return of a receipt for payment of filing fees and time-stamped copy of the document. If proper payment is not included, the document will be returned to the sender unfiled. Additionally, the outside of the envelope must be clearly marked “Essential Function Filing.”

Filing documents for non-essential functions is encouraged to be done by mail addressed to the office of the Lycoming County Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts or Lycoming County Register and Recorder. If filing by mail is not possible, documents can be submitted to the drop box in the lobby with the same requirements listed above.

For assistance with filing documents, contact the Lycoming County Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts or Lycoming County Register and Recorder offices.

Magisterial Courts

Magisterial District Courts will continue performing these essential functions during the court closure:

Preliminary arraignments (bail setting) for bailable cases

Criminal case filings and subsequent processing

Preliminary hearings for incarcerated persons only

Issuance of search warrants

Emergency protection from abuse petitions

Magisterial District Courts will not allow any in-person payments or filings. Payments can be made online here or through the mail. Filings will only be accepted via U.S. mail.

Probation and Domestic Relations

Those on supervision with juvenile or adult probation offices are not to report to the offices. Probation officers will supervise in the field or through communication technology. Those with questions should contact their assigned officer.

The Lycoming County Domestic Relations office will continue to take measures to limit the number of individuals reporting to its office. Those with questions should contact the Domestic Relations office for additional information.

Safety measures

Until further notice, the following safety measures are implemented with all in-person court proceedings: