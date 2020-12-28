Williamsport, Pa. – The Lycoming County Coroner’s Office has obtained a refrigeration unit from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) in anticipation of needing more space than the morgue at UPMC Williamsport can provide.

“So far, we have not used it but this gives us an option,” said Lycoming County Coroner, Charles Kiessling Jr.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Lycoming County have skyrocketed in the past month. By early November, the county had a cumulative count of 1,022 cases since March. That number is now up to 5,146 as of December 28.

As of today, the Pennsylvania Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard lists 113 deaths in Lycoming County. Kiessling says the number of COVID-19 deaths in Lycoming County is 159 according to his records.

The state's records for COVID-19 deaths often lag behind because they are obtaining numbers from the electronic death registry, which can take a few days to update. The state also counts deaths according to the county the person resided in. The county coroner offices count the deaths according to which county the death occurred in, not according to the person's county of residence, according to Kiessling.

With 83 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Lycoming County and 15 in intensive care units, the death number is likely to continue to climb.

“If we would have our own facility, this would not have been necessary," Kiessling said of the refrigeration unit.

Kiessling referred to a repeated request to the county for a regional facility for the coroner’s office. This facility would include 10,000 to 12,000 square feet for morgue space, parking bays for the office’s three trucks, coolers, office space, two trailers, and storage space. A new regional facility could also house a forensic pathologist position. The county has identified a building on Arch Street as a potential space to house the coroner’s office.

“There are still negotiations ongoing about the Arch Street building but nothing definite has been decided by the commissioners,” Kiessling said.

Related Reading: Morgue near capacity, nowhere to decontaminate: Coroner Kiessling

The current location for the county coroner’s office, which is at Executive Plaza at 330 Pine Street, is a smaller space that is not equipped for conducting autopsies. Kiessling and his staff have been making the four-hour round trip drive to the nearest forensic center in Allentown to conduct autopsies. These trips take the whole day and state police often have to accompany them for death investigations.

"All of our budgets get hit hard because we're going to Allentown," Kiessling said.

A new, larger building for his office would allow the coroner to conduct autopsies here in Lycoming County and would serve as the regional forensic center for a 12-county region including Tioga, Bradford, Potter, Sullivan, Clinton, Columbia, Mifflin, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, and Montour counties in addition to Lycoming.

The only morgue currently in Lycoming County is one at UPMC Williamsport which is shared with the county. With deaths increasing each year in Lycoming County, the county has outgrown the small space.

"Last year ended with 416 death investigations. We've had 615 death investigations this year so far," Kiessling said. Thirty-five of them were drug deaths. Fourteen to fifteen of them have been suicides. And then you have the homicides."

The current morgue has 18 racks for the decedents but because of size constraints, it can only comfortably fit 10 bodies, according to Kiessling. Drug deaths and suicides have been increasing in recent years in Lycoming County. And now, the country is in the middle of a global pandemic.

Part of the issue is that bodies sometimes need to remain at the morgue for days as the coroner's office awaits toxicology reports or death investigations.

There's also been an increase in the number of unclaimed decedents, Kiessling said. The coroner's office must exhaust all efforts to find next of kin. If no family is identified, the coroner's office has to seek a court order to cremate the deceased. This process can take several weeks. Several families have not been able to claim decedents right away due to not having the finances for funeral home arrangements due to the pandemic, Kiessling said.

Because the morgue is shared with the hospital, security also is a concern for Kiessling. "Unfortunately, we've had the wrong bodies go out to the wrong funeral homes at times."

A feasibility study was done in 2012 regarding a new building for the coroner's office. The price tag at the time was $5 million. Kiessling feels that the county would have saved money if they had obtained a larger building at that time for his operations.

However, because Kiessling's office is still in a small space, his staff has to travel various places in the county to complete their work. "We currently have to go to car washes to decontaminate the vehicles. We've been doing that for years," Kiessling said. And then, of course, there is the travel back and forth to the morgue at UPMC Williamsport.

In addition, the coroner's office runs Safe Kids PA Lycoming County Partner, under the umbrella of the Lycoming County Health Improvement Coalition. Safe Kids currently distributes pack and play cribs to low-income families through the Cribs for Kids program, bike helmets, and car seats.

These items are currently stored at various locations in the county because the current office lacks storage space. Kiessling got involved with Safe Kids several years ago after he reviewed child death statistics and tried to figure out how to prevent them. "We're trying to help needy families too," Kiessling said.