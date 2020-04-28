Williamsport -- Typically, the Lycoming College Day of Giving is a fun day full of festive events throughout campus, but this year, the campus was dead silent. Despite the lack of activity on campus, the College still held the Day of Giving on April 22 as it was originally planned. The enthusiasm and energy usually felt on campus on the Day of Giving was instead expressed over social media.

Even during these uncertain times, the Lycoming community rose to the challenge. Through the collective generosity of alumni, parents, friends, faculty, and staff, Lycoming’s second Day of Giving was a success. In a mere 24 hours, 561 donors raised $315,372 to support its students.

Donors were encouraged to focus their efforts around four fund priorities in support of those who are facing significant hardships, particularly due to COVID-19.

The Student Retention Fund provides critical resources to students performing well academically who are at risk of not completing their degree because of unforeseen financial hardships. Every gift made to this fund on April 22 was met with a 50% matching gift.

Students have been faced with sudden challenges brought on by this pandemic, including unstable living situations, food insecurities, moving and travel expenses, loss of paid internships and employment, and new technology expenses accrued in order to thrive in an online educational setting. The Student Lifeline Fund supports students dealing with these adversities that extend beyond the ability to pay for tuition.

Increasing the College’s capacity to support the health and wellness of its students during this crisis was also a priority.

“This is a time when we need to augment and enhance the ways in which we care for our community,” said Chip Edmonds ’98, executive vice president of Lycoming College. “In an effort to better serve our students during times of distress, Lycoming has established a Mental Health & Wellness Fund to deepen our commitment to supporting the needs of our students, further enabling them to thrive both in and out of the classroom.”

Gifts designated to the Lycoming Fund play an important role in shaping the lives of students each and every year. The fund provides immediate support for academics, scholarships, research, global experiences, music programs, athletics, internships, and more — enabling students to think deeply and act boldly.

“As has always been true of the Lycoming community, we will navigate this challenging time by putting the needs, objectives, and life goals of our students first,” said Edmonds. “We care deeply about this community of learners, and we are grateful for the outpouring of support and commitment to Lycoming students, faculty, and staff during this challenging time. Thank you for helping us to advance our mission.”