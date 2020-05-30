Lock Haven -- Lock Haven University has announced that planning is underway for a fall reopening strategy.

The university's executive team is discussing different possibilities on a daily basis, with seven working groups weighing various options.

“Our desire is to resume studies this fall with the health and safety of our Haven family at the forefront, and with the confidence that we are providing the best academic, curricular and extracurricular experiences possible, that our students need and expect from Lock Haven University,” said Dr. Robert Pignatello, LHU president.

The seven planning groups are considering different options for resuming studies and discussing the steps LHU will need to take to prepare for every scenario.

The groups are comprised of faculty, staff, administrators, students, and community members with experience in each of the planning areas. The University hopes to examine all implications of a return to face-to-face instruction and remain well-informed of all safety considerations.

“A university without students in classes, residence halls and athletic facilities is missing its heart and soul,” Pignatello said. “We are intent on reopening the campus with an eye on reestablishing campus life. The thoughtful and intentional planning underway by our working groups will inform our decision-making process, as will guidance from government, our system and public health officials.”

LHU recognizes that undergraduate students are especially being challenged as they miss out on the campus culture that they usually enjoy. The University is working to figure out how to safely return to that model while also making remote instruction a more robust learning experience.

A decision regarding the fall semester is expected to be announced some time in June. Regardless of what June brings, Pignatello encourages new and continuing students to not let the pandemic alter their plans for starting or continuing their higher education experience at The Haven this fall.

“The impact of the pandemic on the economy, and the devastating effect on employment, underscore the importance of acquiring credentials that will help students navigate the complexities and challenges of the modern working world,” Pignatello said. “Now is not the time to push the pause button on the future. Stay the course and enroll at LHU this fall, because we will be ready to provide the quality education needed to meet the demands of a post pandemic economy.”