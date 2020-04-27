Williamsport -- UPMC, the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County United Way, and the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce have joined together to support the "Help the Helpers" initiative, which encourages people to recognize their neighbors' importance and look for ways to support them. Helping out can take many forms, including offering to walk your neighbor's dog or picking up something for them at the grocery store.

“Help the Helpers” invites our region to show support to our neighbors, health care workers, emergency responders, grocery clerks, pharmacists, garbage collectors, delivery drivers, and others who perform essential roles to keep our communities safe. A phone call to a neighbor, a card to an isolated elderly person, an offer to order groceries, a donation towards a local food bank or charity, or handmade face masks for your neighbors can all contribute to our community and help one another.

“It will be critical as we begin the process of opening back up that we realize there will still be people and businesses needing assistance,” said Jason Fink, president/CEO, Williamsport-Lycoming Chamber of Commerce. “Our communities have shown great resiliency and will need to continue demonstrating it as we work to recover all that has been lost by individuals and local businesses. We look forward to working with our partners by providing the help needed ahead to get us through to this next phase in recovery.”

“The response and support our UPMC staff have received during these challenging times has been extraordinary and heart-warming,” said Steve Johnson, president, UPMC in the Susquehanna region. “We are committed to the health and safety of the communities we serve as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds. Together, we all can help one another by safely checking in on our neighbors, supporting local businesses as restrictions are lifted, or donating towards local charities in need. Most importantly, the best way to help is to continue to follow the safety recommendations provided by our federal, state and local governments.”

Community members are asked to show their signs of support with window signs, social media frames, and sharing personal stories of how we are supporting each other. Community members are encouraged to share their “help the helpers” stories with the hashtag #HELPTHEHELPERS. Window signs and social media frames can be downloaded at UPMCSusquehanna.org/HelptheHelpers.