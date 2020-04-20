Frontline medical workers in nine of Geisinger's medical screening tents throughout Northeast and Central Pennsylvania will get a little treat to help them get through these rough days thanks to local Dunkin' Donuts franchisee groups. Starting on April 16, local Dunkin' shops have started to provide boxed coffee, individually wrapped donuts, and bagels with cream cheese to workers at the tents.

“From the start of the pandemic, Dunkin’ franchisees – all of whom are independent businesspeople in their communities – have supported the heroes on the frontlines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) response, serving those who serve and those in need during these unprecedented times,” the company shared in a prepared statement.

Dunkin' has also launched an online gift card site for people across the country to send an eGift card as a token of appreciation to doctors, nurses, first responders, teachers, grocery workers, neighbors, or any other hero in their life. Dunkin will donate $1 per eGift purchase up to $100,000 to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation Emergency Funds for families affected by COVID-19.

“This is another great example of our local business community stepping up and supporting our frontline caregivers,” said Nancy Lawton-Kluck, chief philanthropy officer of Geisinger Health Foundation. “This generous donation lets our staff know that the community is rallying behind them and doing what they can to offer their appreciation for their work.”

More information about the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation's COVID-19 relief efforts is available on the Dunkin' Donuts website. To donate to Geisinger's COVID-19 efforts, please visit their COVID-19 webpage or call 800-739-6882.