Williamsport, Pa. – Janet Jackson, owner of Eat and Run Catering, has served meals to more than 11,000 essential workers since she started cooking the donated meals more than three weeks ago.

Jackson, who has been in the catering business for three years, had a number of events canceled or postponed once the COVID-19 pandemic began. On March 2, Jackson opened Eat and Run’s restaurant located at the Water Tower Square building. Two weeks later, in-house service came to a halt when Governor Tom Wolf announced that restaurants could only provide takeout or delivery service.

Knowing that she was taking a loss, Jackson wanted to think of something she could do to help community members who could not quarantine at home. “We started thinking outside the box on how we can help,” Jackson said.

Much of Jackson’s family works in healthcare. Her sister is a paramedic in California. She has several family members who work at local hospitals and physician offices. “They’re just people who have to be out there. They don’t get to stay home,” Jackson said of essential workers.

So, she decided to give back by starting a program in which individuals and businesses could donate or sponsor meals for essential workers in the Williamsport area. Jackson posts requests for donations on the business Facebook page. Those interested in contributing may direct message her through the Facebook page. Sometimes, multiple individuals are donating to make meal service possible. “Donations have been anywhere from $10 to $1,000,” Jackson said. “It works out to about $10 per person.”

Eat and Run cooks the hot lunches and desserts and then delivers them to the facilities. “They are individually wrapped meals, of course, due to the guidelines,” Jackson said. Her staff meets someone from the medical facility at the door, so that they do not have to go inside the hospitals.

So far, Eat & Run Catering has served meals to staff at UPMC’s Breast Health Center, the Gatehouse at Divine Providence and hospice department, UPMC's Birthplace, River Valley Health & Dental, River Valley Transit bus drivers, Weis Markets on Lycoming Creek Road, and others. The housekeeping staff at UPMC Susquehanna also recently received meals. “We wanted to acknowledge support people too,” Jackson said.

On several occasions, Eat and Run has matched the donor's contribution to make sure they can feed all the employees, as was the case when they served more than 90 meals last week to the Gatehouse and hospice employees.

Eat and Run has six to seven staff members working per day. They also run the cafeteria for breakfast and lunch service at Lycoming Engines, and handle curbside pickup and delivery at the restaurant. This, of course, is in addition to catering meals several days per week to essential workers. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth the time and effort when you bring the food and the look on their faces is like wow, thank you,” Jackson said. She has received letters and thank you cards from essential workers who said they live in fear at this difficult time, “but this made their day,” Jackson said.

To keep the business afloat and bring in revenue, Jackson continues to do curbside pickup and delivery to the general public from the restaurant. She recently started offering Saturday night family meals for delivery between 3 and 5 p.m. The meals for four are $40 or two for $12 each and come with a main course, side dishes and a dessert. “We have delivered as far out as Jersey Shore to Milton,” Jackson said. On Easter, her staff delivered 269 meals to 72 homes. The following weekend, Eat and Run staff delivered 142 meals to people who are self-isolating in their homes.

Jackson is pulling many hours right now to feed people, but it’s part of the reward. “Owning a small business is more than a full-time job and it is such hard work. There is no big corporation behind you, just a lot of sweat equity and elbow grease. But when you get to see local folks as they walk in the door, or these days order remotely it’s like taking care of family… and family is everything,” Jackson said.

Additional information on the program can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/delivermyicecream/

***************************************************************

Addendum: UPMC recently sent this letter to the editor expressing appreciation to the community:

We’re Here for You — Now and Always

During this COVID–19 pandemic, our doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, paramedics, pharmacists, environmental service workers, and everyone in the health care industry has been doing everything in their power to help you stay safe and get well. They are the everyday heroes on the frontlines of this pandemic battle. Even during this unprecedented situation, their hard work and commitment allow us to continue to serve you with the high-quality care you have come to know and expect from UPMC.

On behalf of our entire northcentral Pennsylvania UPMC family, we extend a special thank you to all the communities we serve for your thoughtfulness for our employees. You are the reason we chose careers in health care, and your gratitude and kindness give us strength and energy during these difficult times.

Finally, your diligence in washing your hands, wearing masks, and social distancing have helped us “flatten the curve” and slow the spread of this virus in our region. Soon, with proper protection and precautions, we will get back to providing essential health care to all of you wherever and whenever you need it. We are prepared and ready to serve and we promise that no matter what, we will always be here for you.

Steven P. Johnson,

President, UPMC in the Susquehanna region