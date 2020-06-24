Williamsport -- Four local community banks have partnered with the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Lycoming County United Way, and the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties to help raise funds to ensure that our region’s nonprofits have the support they need to continue the recovery from the effects of COVID-19 and provide vital services in our communities.

“Community banks supporting community needs” is a 36-hour challenge to raise additional funds for the COVID-19 United Community Funds. C&N Bank, Jersey Shore State Bank, Muncy Bank & Trust Company and Woodlands Bank have agreed to provide $10,000 collectively, if the community contributes $10,000 or more to the COVID-19 United Community Funds between 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24 and 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 25.

“We are grateful to our local community banks for issuing this challenge,” says Jennifer D. Wilson, FCFP President & CEO. “This collaborative effort between FCFP and the area United Ways has allowed us to focus on the needs of our nonprofits and their constituents, while avoiding duplication of fundraising and grantmaking initiatives.”

FCFP and the regional United Ways started fundraising in March 2020 with a goal of raising $500,000 to support COVID-19 related needs in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union Counties. To date, $479,639 has been raised, seeded with an initial gift of $250,000 from FCFP.

The COVID-19 United Community Funds recently awarded $301,300 in Phase I grants to 33 nonprofit organizations in the service areas. These grants supported requests from organizations with a variety of needs including food, rental and utility assistance; diapers and infant needs; personal protection equipment for staff and clients; laptops, tablets and connectivity devices for telehealth services; and finance assistance for small businesses. A list of the Phase I grant recipients can be found here.

FCFP and United Way leadership are finalizing the Phase II funding plans. Details will be available at www.ncpagives.org in the near future. Grantmaking efforts will continue to be overseen by each United Way and key stakeholders in their communities and will assist nonprofits and the people they serve with on ongoing recovery efforts.

Now more than ever, nonprofits need access to additional financial resources to assist them in helping their community through this unprecedented pandemic. Gifts to the COVID-19 United Community Funds can be made by visiting www.ncpagives.org and selecting the individual fund in your community. Each fund is managed by FCFP and 100% of all dollars raised will be granted back to the community. You may also mail a check made payable to FCFP to 201 West Fourth Street, Williamsport, PA 17701. Please note COVID-19 United Community Funds and the County where you would like your gift deployed on the memo line.