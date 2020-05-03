Editor's note: This is an unedited letter from President of Little League International, Stephen Keener, and the International Little League Board of Directors on the cencellation of the 2020 Little League World Series and related events.

To the Greater Williamsport Community:

Since 1947, the Little League® World Series has been the hallmark of our summers here in our iconic hometown. We’ve welcomed countless people to our community, whether as guests for two weeks in August or by watching on ESPN around the world, and have shown them the charm, hospitality, generosity, and everything that makes us all proud to call the greater Williamsport area our home.

We are as heartbroken as you and those millions that we won’t be able to provide the memories and cherished lifetime experiences to 16 Little League Baseball® Regional Champions this year. We are saddened, as well, that the annual reunion of many friends, volunteers, and fans that occurs here each summer, will have to wait another year.

After exhausting all possible options to host the World Series this August, including postponement, we came to the conclusion that because of the significant public health uncertainty that will certainly still exist several months from now, and with direction from our Governor and Secretary of Health, it would be impossible and irresponsible to try and bring hundreds of thousands of people from eight countries and throughout the United States to our valley. Additionally, the inability to play regional qualifying tournaments coupled with direction from federal officials regarding the complexity of international travel restrictions and immigration requirements has made it virtually impossible. For that, we are extremely disappointed; not just because our decision denies 16 teams of children this treasured experience, but also because of the significant economic consequences to many of our area businesses and organizations who’ve supported us so strongly in the past. Regrettably, we had no choice, but it doesn’t make it hurt any less.

While we all feel the pain of this hideous pandemic and the severe outcomes it has caused, we also want to offer a firm commitment to our community and a sense of optimism for tomorrow. The Little League World Series isn’t going anywhere and will be ready to welcome the world next summer, stronger than ever.

To help us through this tumultuous time, we can imagine looking forward to the young, and the young at heart, sliding down the hill, big smiles, loud cheers ,and the new friendships that will be made when we can get together again and celebrate the best of youth sports next season. In the meantime, from all of us at Little League Headquarters in South Williamsport and the International Board of Directors, please stay safe; please accept our good wishes for your families and those around you; and please know that we share your deep disappointment.

Stephen D. Keener

Little League President and CEO

Little League® International Board of Directors

Pete Cacheiro, Chino, California

Janice Christensen, Meridian, Idaho

Jenice Condie, San Jose, California

Chris Drury, Rye, New York

Dr. Davie Jane Gilmour, Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Antonio J. Gonzalez, Cayey, Puerto Rico

Timothy Hughes, Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Steven P. Johnson, Williamsport, Pennsylvania – Vice Chairman

Stephen D. Keener, Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Kevin Kvame, Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

Dennis Lewin, Cave Creek, Arizona

Ken Liesegang, Livonia, New York

Jon Litner, Westport, Connecticut

Dr. Daniel Lueders, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Jonathan Mariner, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Mike Mussina, Montoursville, Pennsylvania

Kristian Palvia, Skovde, Sweden

Eric Pearson, Bradenton, Florida

JoJo Rinebold, Zionsville, Indiana

Roy Romaya, Jakarta, Indonesia

Hugh E. Tanner, Houston, Texas – Chairman

Shannon Walker, Newark, Ohio

Travis L. Young, Sr, Warren, Arkansas