Williamsport — Nearly 40,000 fans each day, cameras from ABC and ESPN lining the fields, and groups of newspaper reporters from all over the world might all seem like a big production to the outside world, but somewhere tucked inside it all is a league grounded in the same values it always has been.

Esports is sweeping the country at a fast rate as most of us remain in complete lockdown, but it’s not really an avenue Little League wants to pursue in place of its annual tournament. Part of the charm of the Series is players without the pull of all the things that go with being a professional. It’s about the enjoyment of the game and bonds formed through cheering, playing, and coaching.

“What’s appealing about the pro teams doing it is the players are known to people,” President of Little League Steve Keener said. “They are professional athletes and Major League Baseball players and people identify with them and know who they are. The kids at the Little League World Series or Little Leaguers in general, people don’t know them until they get to Williamsport or perhaps at our regional tournaments. I’m sure a lot of them play the games, but I don’t think it would have an appeal to an audience to watch them.”

For all intents and purposes, the Little League World Series is an event just as big as any major sporting event in the country. Despite all the outside noise and show that goes with putting on a 10-day tournament with teams from all around the world, it really breakdowns simply to friendship, family, and sportsmanship.

The values long held by Little League have defined the Series even with its growth. Those principals will continue to be the driving force behind the tournament, which might make dealing with COVID-19 an especially dauting challenge. Professional sports leagues around the world have turned to Esports as a way to market their respective leagues.

It would seem like an easy one for Little League, mixing young competitors with video games. It would bring quick revenue and put the spotlight on the organization, but it would also pull away from what makes it so special. The experience of being at the complex in Williamsport and spending an entire summer with teammates to get there can’t be simulated on a screen.

“At the end of the day there’s a lot of disappointed kids right now that aren’t playing baseball and softball,” Keener said. “We want to get back on the fields as soon as it’s safe to do so, but in the bigger picture of things, and the kids won’t understand this now, playing sports right now is kind of low on the list of important things to do.”

Stars are born every summer at the Series. It’s easy to see why. Kids have big personalities and the play is always of the highest caliber, but building an esports tournament simply with the name of Little League isn’t something the organization would like to do.

The decisions made going forward will be ones that kids and parents around the world will be hanging on. Summer travel plans might be postponed to the point of not happening, but that might be the consequence of keeping everyone safe. Ultimately that is the goal of Little League.

“Until it’s safe to do so and public safety isn’t threatened by doing it, I just don’t see how it makes any sense to get into something that isn’t an absolute necessity to do,” Keener said. “We would all miss it and be disappointed, but at the end of the day there are monumental issues facing not just our country, but counties all around the world.”

Little League is a treat at the end of the summer for every person in Williamsport, the surrounding communities, and the world. It represents the good side of sports and people in general and it will be missed if it would happen to be postponed or canceled. The world of Esports might not be an avenue for Little League, but the games will surely be played at some point and win or lose everyone involved should feel like they done their best to get back on the field.