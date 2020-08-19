Lock Haven, Pa. -- With testing at the center of many COVID-related safety protocols, Lock Haven University has announced their plans for making tests available to staff and students throughout the fall semester, both on the main campus and the Clearfield campus.

In addition to allowing symptomatic students to receive tests at the UPMC-operated campus health center, LHU will offer asymptomatic tests conducted by PCMA for students and employees who come to campus for limited in-person instruction.

Students and staff will also have access to testing at the start of the semester. The testing will be voluntary and free of charge, producing test results within 48 hours. The tests will be performed at the start of the semester, then periodically as the semester progresses through random sampling of volunteers.

“This will help us monitor and address potential infection, make informed decisions about our operations and better protect the campus and greater community,” said Dr. Robert Pignatello, LHU President. “It is another and very important strategic tool, along with the many already announced aspects of our safety plan and new ones, that when taken together, increases our collective safety. We are urging all to take advantage of it."

Dr. Pignatello recognized recently retired faculty member Walt Eisenhauer for his work and guidance in securing LHU’s testing capabilities in partnership with PCMA. Pignatello said, “Walt has been an invaluable resource in helping us to implement our testing protocol and further provide for the health and safety of our community.”

In addition to the safety and mitigation efforts mentioned above and within the updated fall 2020 reopening plan, LHU has partnered with POPid, an integrated, return-to-work wellness system. POPid’s product provides quick facial-recognition temperature screenings at the entrance to buildings and will be installed at key locations across campus including all academic buildings, the Rec Center, PUB, Fairview Suites, and Campus Village. Lock Haven University’s updated reopening plan is available on the University’s website.

Prior to arrival back on campus, all employees and students will receive a Pre-Arrival survey to assess the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19 and determine baseline risk factors for spreading the virus. The 2-minute survey is as critical part of LHU’s comprehensive strategy to open responsibly and safeguard The Haven community.

Welcome kits featuring two LHU branded facial coverings, a no-touch tool, hand sanitizer, COVID-19 symptom checker, and health resource card will be mailed and otherwise distributed to all students, faculty, and staff. In addition, welcome kiosks will be placed at the entrance to most campus buildings and will have available educational material and disposable face coverings for those that need them.

Also included in the Welcome Kit is a social contract and copy of LHU’s Health and Safety Policy. The social contract outlines expectations for students, faculty, and staff to follow to ensure the health and safety of the campus community.

Furthermore, LHU will welcome back Dr. Beth McMahon, who returns as the university’s COVID Coordinator. Prior to her retirement, McMahon served as a faculty member in the health science department. She brings with her considerable experience and expertise in the area of public health to this important area of planning and response for the university. The COVID Coordinator position will be supported by an institutional response team that is currently being established.

“I look forward to beginning our fall semester later this week,” Pignatello added. “We will continue to keep the community updated on our mitigation efforts and planning around COVID-19 for the fall. Working together for one another’s health and safety I am confident we will persevere, soar higher and emerge stronger.”