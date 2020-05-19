Lewisburg -- The Lewisburg Arts Council is disappointed to announce that 2020's summer Music in the Park concert series is canceled due to COVID-19. The Arts Council board did not make the decision lightly, but was concerned about the health of both the audience and the performers.

Although it is not a direct substitute for Music in the Park, the Lewisburg Arts Council will post links to online musical performances throughout the summer to keep supporting local musicians. The links will appear on both their website and the Lewisburg Arts Council facebook page.