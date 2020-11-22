Lewisburg, Pa. – Lewisburg Area School District is switching to remote instruction from Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Dec. 4 due to several students testing positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents dated Nov. 21, superintendent Jennifer Polinchock said a middle school student and a high school student tested positive last week. Two staff cases also were announced at Kelly Elementary School.

“As of today, we have four active cases within three schools. These cases are unrelated, but it is clear that the community spread of COVID-19 is spreading into our schools,” Polinchock said.

School officials will reassess the conditions by Dec. 4 to determine if in-person instruction can resume or if remote instruction will need to continue. Athletics and extracurricular activities also will be suspended.

Principals will send a follow-up email to parents on Sunday with specific details pertaining to their schools, Polinchock wrote.

Staff will report to the schools, unless the staff member is in quarantine.

After school childcare (SACC) will still be available for all elementary students. Students with special needs may be able to report to the schools for instruction on Dec. 1. The students’ teachers will contact parents between Nov. 23 and 24.

“If the District remains in remote instruction for a sustained period of time, other opportunities for a limited number of students to access specialized classroom equipment will be coordinated,” Polinchack said.

Other schools in the region announced last week that they are moving to remote instruction through the end of the month, including: